Checking in on Kerrville

Texas Public Radio sent a reporter to Kerrville to talk to some residents there about how they’re doing after the flood.

The next person I spoke to, Jess, had been slowly moving along the memorial, reading every notice. When she spoke, it was surprising.

“I grew up in England. I now live in Missouri, and I’ve been doing disaster relief for the last 15 years,” she said.

Jess said she worked for an organization called All Hands and Hearts, and she was here to help. We wondered if going to the site of natural disasters with regularity was overwhelming work.

“It would be, but I get to see the best of humanity in the darkest times. I work with volunteers who have come from around the country and around the world to help a community they don’t know, for no reason, for no money, other than that they saw it on the TV, and they thought, people could use a helping hand. And so I am honored to get to be a part of that,” she explained.

Driving a bit further I saw a sign that read “Emotional Support Here.”

“I’m Kelsi Wilmot, director of community relations and the public information officer. This is our emotional support center, and it is located at 819 Water Street. It is a free service for anyone impacted by the flood to come in, have a safe space to talk,” she said.

She works for the Hill Country Mental Health Development Disability Center. Kelsi didn’t lose her home, but she explained that even those who didn’t lose anything can easily suffer trauma.

“We grew up on the river. The river has been, least for me, something vital and just where all of my memories are made,” Wilmot said. “So it’s been kind of strange having to redefine that relationship with the river as well.”

Realizing that the tranquil Guadalupe River she knows well could become a deadly wall of water is tough to process.

She added that her group has sent a van to Hunt to help with emotional support services there too.

“And then we one thing that we’ve started, too, is our mobile clinic. So in Hunt, we’re offering free services as well.”