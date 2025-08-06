HISD says it has no F-rated schools

This is legitimately great. And it means we can officially start the Mike Miles Countdown Clock.
Zero Houston ISD schools received an “F” in the Texas Education Agency’s A-F accountability ratings this year, while 18 received a “D,” according to preliminary scores released by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles Tuesday afternoon.
In 2023, 121 of the district’s 274 campuses received a “D” or “F” rating on the annual statewide ratings, which measure school achievement and progress primarily through State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams. Two years into the state takeover, the state’s largest district had just 18, all of which were D’s.
Nearly three-quarters of the district’s students are now attending “A” and “B” rated schools, up from 35% two years ago, Miles said in a live presentation.
“Every child, no matter where they are in Houston, no matter where they are on this map, has a high-performing school, an A or B campus near them,” Miles said. “That’s never been the case in Houston or any other large urban district, and this is what our students have been doing. So that success for our kids is phenomenal in just two years.”
Miles, who was appointed by the TEA in June 2023 to improve academic achievement within long-struggling schools, must have zero multiyear failing campuses to exit the state takeover.
The district superintendent, who received a five-year contract extension and raise in June 2025, said he had recently purchased a home in the city. Miles predicted that improved academic achievement would boost the city’s business climate and create a workforce better equipped for the future.
Whatever. I’ve said some nice things about the improvement in performance levels in HISD before, so take that as stipulated. All I want to know at this point is when we can started getting elected trustees back. As soon as we have a majority of them, let’s have a vote on that ridiculous contract extension, and go from there.
MAGAs lie; they lie almost all the time, or they resort to manipulating data. But it would be nice to be rid of him.
Wow, Kuff. No props to Miles for maybe, just maybe, turning HISD around… just a little ?
Great to see improvements in HoustonISD. I predict a Miles exit around 2029.
In the 2024-2025 school year, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) is expected to have a high school graduation rate around 79.3%. This rate is slightly below the state average of 89% and lags behind other large Texas districts like Dallas (86.7%) and Austin (89.7%).
They are pushing students out who would normally get lower scores, a manipulation of data. That is what the MAGA cult does. Then the cultist all shake their head in agreement.
Miles is doing nothing to improve schools. He’s training kids to pass a test, that’s it. Miles is a moron with no knowledge of how to actually teach children. He is actually destroying the district.
I used to work with a guy who, when complained to, would respond with ‘You’d cry if you got hung with a new rope’.
Point being, for all his faults and dubious methods, Miles has done what he was tasked with doing, i.e. getting the previously-known-as-one-of-the-bigger-shit-show-school-districts out of the gutter and assign them some sort of a passing grade that, at least at face value, would appear to show an increasing knowledge base for the students and/or increased test scores for the multiple schools in question.
This is why we can’t have nice things – toxic trollers, keyboard warriors, and doomscrollers can’t help being naysayers.
