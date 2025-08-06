HISD says it has no F-rated schools

This is legitimately great. And it means we can officially start the Mike Miles Countdown Clock.

Zero Houston ISD schools received an “F” in the Texas Education Agency’s A-F accountability ratings this year, while 18 received a “D,” according to preliminary scores released by state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles Tuesday afternoon.

In 2023, 121 of the district’s 274 campuses received a “D” or “F” rating on the annual statewide ratings, which measure school achievement and progress primarily through State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams. Two years into the state takeover, the state’s largest district had just 18, all of which were D’s.

Nearly three-quarters of the district’s students are now attending “A” and “B” rated schools, up from 35% two years ago, Miles said in a live presentation.

“Every child, no matter where they are in Houston, no matter where they are on this map, has a high-performing school, an A or B campus near them,” Miles said. “That’s never been the case in Houston or any other large urban district, and this is what our students have been doing. So that success for our kids is phenomenal in just two years.”

Miles, who was appointed by the TEA in June 2023 to improve academic achievement within long-struggling schools, must have zero multiyear failing campuses to exit the state takeover.

The district superintendent, who received a five-year contract extension and raise in June 2025, said he had recently purchased a home in the city. Miles predicted that improved academic achievement would boost the city’s business climate and create a workforce better equipped for the future.