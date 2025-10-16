Texas blog roundup for the week of October 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Portland and Chicago as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff would like us to pay more attention to the SD09 special election.

SocraticGadfly looks at the latest JFK assassination conspiracy theory, that “Israel did it,” and thoroughly debunks it while adding that he sees it as injurious to anti-Zionism.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said refusal of Houston municipal political leaders to address role of HPD in cooperating with federal government in taking our rights, only lessens trust.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong presents the Book-Loving Texans’ Guide to the November 2025 school board elections.

The Waco Bridge covered the lives and deportations of Sergio Garcia, a celebrated chef in Waco, and his wife Sandra.

The Barbed Wire checks in on the Texas Stock Exchange following its SEC approval.

El Paso Matters reports on Pope Leo XIV’s visit with an El Paso delegation and his support of immigrants, refugees, and people facing deportation.

Olivia Julianna documents a week of reckoning for the Republicans.

The Texas Signal alerts us to the world’s first coloring novel, written by a Houston author.

