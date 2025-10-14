A brief recap of the whole rainbow crosswalk situation

Let me see if I’ve got this right: Greg Abbott gets his knickers in a twist over the recently-repainted rainbow crosswalk on Westheimer at Taft, after having been spun up about it by some online wingnuts. These crosswalks are no longer “compliant” with federal transit regulations because the babies in the current administration are triggered by them.

So then Metro preemptively surrenders after Mayor Whitmire kept his mouth shut, at least publicly, about the whole thing, which made people that Metro and the Mayor didn’t care about mad and also made the Chronicle mad. San Antonio, meanwhile, said um, yeah, we’ll get back to you and continued about their business. So far, nothing has happened to them or their still-existing rainbow crosswalks.

Have I missed anything? In the end, the best thing anyone said about this was on the Weird Sh*t in the Heights (Houston) Facebook group:

Do with that what you see fit.

