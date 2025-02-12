The NIH cuts’ effect on Texas

Just wondering if any of our state leaders have a reaction to this attack on our state’s economy.

Texas universities could lose hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds that support biomedical research if a Trump administration policy withstands legal battles. Some fear a new National Institutes of Health funding formula will endanger thousands of jobs and potentially jeopardize breakthroughs in everything from infectious diseases to chronic conditions.

The NIH said it planned to slash the rate at which federal grants can be spent on overhead for research, which includes costs like facility construction and maintenance. The federal agency wants to set the rate at 15%. Some Texas universities, hospitals and companies had negotiated a rate of more than 50% with NIH before Trump was sworn in for a new term last month. They expected to receive $444 million in support for the indirect costs of their research, records show.

NIH portrayed the new cap, announced Friday, as a way to be a good steward of taxpayer money. But the move has already drawn a lawsuit from 22 states. A federal judge on Monday blocked the rule from going into effect in those 22 states. Texas did not join the suit.

“This agency action will result in layoffs, suspension of clinical trials, disruption of ongoing research programs and laboratory programs,” the attorneys general wrote in court documents.

Some NIH grant recipients in Texas that stand to lose the most if this policy is implemented include a brain study at UNT Health Science Center ($3.4 million annually), support for MD Anderson Cancer Center ($3.3 million annually) and the Southwest National Primate Research Center ($2.7 million annually).

[…]

The Baylor College of Medicine is among the top NIH-funded institutions in Texas in 2023. Officials at others, including Texas A&M University and University of Houston systems, said they are still assessing the impact of the policy change.

“We do not yet know the specific financial and operational impacts to UH, however, we anticipate the losses to exceed $10 million,” UH spokesperson Shawn Lindsey said. “Our commitment to advancing scientific discovery and innovation remains steadfast. We will be developing strategies to mitigate the effects and will provide updates to our campus community as we navigate these unprecedented changes.”

On Monday, Daniel Jaffe, UT-Austin’s vice president for research, assured faculty the university will cover all the facilities and administrative costs associated with their ongoing research despite the NIH’s announcement.

“You may continue to make expenditures on NIH grants as before,” he wrote in an email, which also encouraged faculty to submit grant proposals.

UT-Austin has 230 active NIH grants and expected to receive $24 million in indirect cost support from NIH, records show. Under this change, that amount could be cut in half.