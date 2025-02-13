Texas blog roundup for the week of February 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance remembers when widespread lawbreaking was considered a bad thing as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is not impressed by Greg Abbott’s loosely professed support for sports betting in Texas.

SocraticGadfly offers his thoughts on that crazy Luka-AD trade.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said John Whitmire’s narrow conception of public safety excludes traffic safety & fighting for democracy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong bemoans the end of the Department of Education’s civil rights investigations into school book bans.

CultureMap Austin considers the possibility of Lockhart becoming the state’s live music capital.

The Barbed Wire published a long expose on sexual harassment at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.

Deceleration shared photos from the San Antonio student walkouts that protested ICE raids and other anti-immigrant actions.

Texas Monthly profiles Skye Perryman, president and CEO of the nonprofit Democracy Forward, which just scored a win in court against the Trump administration’s proposed buyouts of federal employees.

