Abbott says he’s for sports betting

Gov. Greg Abbott is ready to allow online sports betting in Texas.

In an exclusive interview for the Texas Take Podcast, Abbott said he has no objection to the Texas Legislature passing a law to join 39 other states that have legalized online sports betting. He said he considers sports betting part of the entertainment of watching professional football and other sports.

“I don’t have a problem with online sports betting,” Abbott said in an interview at the governor’s mansion. “The reality is that I’d be shocked if there were not some Texans that do it already.”

The comments are some of the governor’s strongest in support of an industry that has ramped up its lobbying and political giving in recent years.

A coalition of major sports franchises in the state, including the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros and the San Antonio Spurs, have teamed up with sports gaming companies like BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel to push for legalized betting through the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. They’ve hired more than a dozen lobbyists and tapped big names in politics and sports, such as former Gov. Rick Perry and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, to help make their pitch.

In order to allow sports betting or expand casinos in Texas, the Legislature would need to amend the state constitution by getting a two-thirds vote of both chambers and then get a vote of the people.

In 2023, the issue got as far as it ever has. A bill by State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, cleared the House by an 82-51 vote but was never picked up by the Senate, where the biggest hurdles remain.

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, had proposed a similar bill in 2023, but it never gained much momentum. State Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, has reintroduced another bill this year that would allow an expansion of casinos in Texas, as well as allow sports betting.