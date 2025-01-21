Yeah, we’re still not getting sports betting

But Axios is gonna write about it as if there’s a chance, because it’s that time of the biennium again.

This was from December, but it got lost in the holidays, so I’m running it now. Not that long ago, but well before the election, gambling bills were already being declared dead for the next session. I don’t know what anyone thinks may have changed since then, and I have never known why the people who write these stories (for any publication, I’m not picking on Axios here) don’t seem to grasp that Dan Patrick is the immovable object in the path of any gambling expansion effort. This story posits that maybe Trump could get Patrick to budge on the issue, and while I’ll admit that could be true, I can’t imagine it happening. It’s just not a thing that Trump cares about. Also, since that story came out, the right-wing Texas Public Policy Foundation released a study about the potential social costs of expanded gambling, so add that to the ledger.

Just a point of clarification, any expansion of gambling would require a constitutional amendment. The bill passed by Rep. Leach was the enabling legislation for a joint resolution, which is the vehicle for putting a referendum before the voters. That also passed, but the companion bill in the Senate never got a committee hearing, even though its author was a Patrick minion. Patrick crapped on Leach’s bill in 2023, and as I said, nothing has changed since then.

Finally, I have no idea why DraftKings CEO Amy Howe thinks 2027 would be any different than 2025. Again, the issue is Dan Patrick, so unless he retires, gets defeated, or changes his mind, we will continue to repeat this story. I would of course welcome her help in trying to vote him out in 2026, but I doubt that was what she meant to say.

Anyway, same story, different day. When something really does change, I assure you, you will know.

Related Posts: