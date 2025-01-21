Precinct analysis: County races 2024 part 2

Posted on January 21, 2025 by Charles Kuffner

Last time we looked at the low-performing countywide races for Democrats. This time it’s the three races where Dems did the best. The starting place is exactly where you’d expect it to be, with the Sheriff and two-term incumbent Ed Gonzalez.


Dist      Knox Gonzalez     Dist    Knox%Gonzalez%
==================================================
HD126   46,015   31,770    HD126   59.16%   40.84%
HD127   51,925   38,110    HD127   57.67%   42.33%
HD128   44,334   21,211    HD128   67.64%   32.36%
HD129   50,388   34,534    HD129   59.33%   40.67%
HD130   61,347   29,808    HD130   67.30%   32.70%
HD131   10,063   33,556    HD131   23.07%   76.93%
HD132   51,744   38,987    HD132   57.03%   42.97%
HD133   42,951   31,919    HD133   57.37%   42.63%
HD134   40,251   57,908    HD134   41.01%   58.99%
HD135   26,933   35,320    HD135   43.26%   56.74%
HD137   11,369   17,093    HD137   39.94%   60.06%
HD138   40,502   31,998    HD138   55.86%   44.14%
HD139   17,386   40,970    HD139   29.79%   70.21%
HD140    9,700   18,890    HD140   33.93%   66.07%
HD141    8,333   29,060    HD141   22.28%   77.72%
HD142   14,478   36,671    HD142   28.31%   71.69%
HD143   13,253   23,113    HD143   36.44%   63.56%
HD144   18,111   21,077    HD144   46.22%   53.78%
HD145   19,097   39,634    HD145   32.52%   67.48%
HD146   12,565   41,932    HD146   23.06%   76.94%
HD147   14,961   48,257    HD147   23.67%   76.33%
HD148   22,451   28,585    HD148   43.99%   56.01%
HD149   19,191   26,774    HD149   41.75%   58.25%
HD150   46,176   32,651    HD150   58.58%   41.42%
            		
CC1    101,922  262,386    CC1     27.98%   72.02%
CC2    138,812  149,606    CC2     48.13%   51.87%
CC3    291,731  201,907    CC3     59.10%   40.90%
CC4    161,059  175,929    CC4     47.79%   52.21%

Gonzalez was the second-highest performer in 2020, trailing only Joe Biden. He was third-best this time, behind Colin Allred and Kamala Harris. He had a stronger opponent this time around, and this past term saw numerous problems with the jail, in particular with the death of inmates, but none of that dented his appeal. While there have been issues with the jail, overall Sheriff Gonzalez has had a fairly controversy-free tenure, with no big scandals or sustained attacks against him. You never know how long that can last, but as noted before the election of Sean Teare as DA has the potential to make his life a little easier in terms of the jail population, so as long as he can hold up his end of the bargain he should remain in strong position. A bigger question is how much pressure he may come under from the feds if and when Trump ramps up his deport-o-matic; he won’t get any help from the state, that much is for sure. 


Dist      Dick	  Cantu    Dist	   Dick%    Cantu%
==================================================
HD126   46,120   30,190    HD126   60.44%   39.56%
HD127   52,020   36,622    HD127   58.69%   41.31%
HD128   44,574   20,057    HD128   68.97%   31.03%
HD129   50,350   33,445    HD129   60.09%   39.91%
HD130   61,123   28,498    HD130   68.20%   31.80%
HD131   10,087   32,976    HD131   23.42%   76.58%
HD132   51,781   37,680    HD132   57.88%   42.12%
HD133   42,287   31,389    HD133   57.40%   42.60%
HD134   39,509   56,724    HD134   41.06%   58.94%
HD135   27,363   33,969    HD135   44.61%   55.39%
HD137   11,304   16,707    HD137   40.36%   59.64%
HD138   40,131   31,023    HD138   56.40%   43.60%
HD139   17,337   40,064    HD139   30.20%   69.80%
HD140    9,980   17,976    HD140   35.70%   64.30%
HD141    8,118   28,704    HD141   22.05%   77.95%
HD142   14,682   35,588    HD142   29.21%   70.79%
HD143   13,634   21,950    HD143   38.31%   61.69%
HD144   18,371   20,223    HD144   47.60%   52.40%
HD145   18,963   38,508    HD145   33.00%   67.00%
HD146   12,314   41,408    HD146   22.92%   77.08%
HD147   14,596   47,768    HD147   23.40%   76.60%
HD148   22,492   27,585    HD148   44.91%   55.09%
HD149   19,302   26,109    HD149   42.51%   57.49%
HD150   46,176   31,110    HD150   59.75%   40.25%
            		
CC1    100,492  257,758    CC1     28.05%   71.95%
CC2    139,948  143,715    CC2     49.34%   50.66%
CC3    291,357  193,698    CC3     60.07%   39.93%
CC4    160,817  171,102    CC4     48.45%   51.55%

HCDE Trustee Richard Cantu won re-election with 52.5% of the vote and a 74K vote margin, both strong performances for 2024. For reasons I don’t quite understand, Dems have generally overperformed in the At Large HCDE Trustee races – Erica Davis was a top performer in 2020, outdoing her colleague David Brown along the way. Maybe it’s residual trust in the Democratic brand for education, maybe it’s a repudiation to the “Dems don’t vote all the way down the ballot because they get tired” trope, maybe it’s some mysterious force we cannot comprehend or quantify. Whatever it is, Richard Cantu had it as well.


Dist    Radack  Ramirez    Dist	 Radack%  Ramirez%
==================================================
HD126   47,653   29,704    HD126   61.60%   38.40%
HD127   53,224   36,273    HD127   59.47%   40.53%
HD128   45,332   19,846    HD128   69.55%   30.45%
HD129   51,425   33,133    HD129   60.82%   39.18%
HD130   63,218   27,514    HD130   69.68%   30.32%
HD131   10,486   32,916    HD131   24.16%   75.84%
HD132   53,768   36,641    HD132   59.47%   40.53%
HD133   44,770   30,149    HD133   59.76%   40.24%
HD134   43,124   54,732    HD134   44.07%   55.93%
HD135   28,417   33,546    HD135   45.86%   54.14%
HD137   11,942   16,448    HD137   42.06%   57.94%
HD138   42,360   29,944    HD138   58.59%   41.41%
HD139   18,155   39,805    HD139   31.32%   68.68%
HD140   10,189   18,013    HD140   36.13%   63.87%
HD141    8,337   28,750    HD141   22.48%   77.52%
HD142   15,012   35,668    HD142   29.62%   70.38%
HD143   13,893   22,023    HD143   38.68%   61.32%
HD144   18,683   20,257    HD144   47.98%   52.02%
HD145   20,376   37,763    HD145   35.05%   64.95%
HD146   13,212   41,074    HD146   24.34%   75.66%
HD147   15,494   47,349    HD147   24.66%   75.34%
HD148   23,282   27,385    HD148   45.95%   54.05%
HD149   19,937   25,850    HD149   43.54%   56.46%
HD150   47,266   31,003    HD150   60.39%   39.61%
            		
CC1    106,876  255,103    CC1     29.53%   70.47%
CC2    142,971  143,204    CC2     49.96%   50.04%
CC3    301,396  189,751    CC3     61.37%   38.63%
CC4    168,312  167,728    CC4     50.09%   49.91%

You may have noticed that the three top countywide performers for Dems in 2024 were the three Latino candidates. As noted above, Ed Gonzalez has his own strong brand, and Dems have tended to do well in HCDE elections, but in a year where Dems struggled more than usual with Latino voters, this stands out. Annette Ramirez faced the best-funded and likely best-known opponent in her race – I would argue that Steve Radack’s name recognition and years as County Commissioner were the reasons he carried Precinct 4 and did as well as he did overall – but she still turned in a credible performance. As with Sean Teare, I think she has an opportunity to make a name for herself and improve the baseline conditions for Dems in Harris County, simply by being more visible and publicizing how her office can help people with their property taxes and other functions. There’s a sweet spot between Paul Bettencourt’s right-wing advocacy and Ann Harris Bennett’s disappearing act that she can aim for, and it’s actually pretty big. I have had the chance to get to know Annette Ramirez over the past year, and I think she has tremendous potential. For this office, which has never had a strong Democratic advocate but has had a string of recent Republicans ranging from bumbling to Bettencourt, that would be a big deal.

