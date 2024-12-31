Precinct analysis: Senate 2024

The US Senate race between Colin Allred and Ted Cruz was easily the best Democratic result, the race most like 2020, with Allred winning by over 11 points and 175K votes. The precinct numbers reflect this margin of victory.


Dist      Cruz   Allred      Lib
================================
CD02    95,297   76,547    4,302
CD07    60,642  111,240    4,184
CD08    67,688   77,264    4,500
CD09    30,612  100,204    3,309
CD18    57,733  158,630    6,010
CD22    16,180   12,878      809
CD29    50,652   97,814    4,851
CD36    89,929   65,039    4,342
CD38   197,294  142,168    8,500
							
SBOE4  135,984  343,561   13,206
SBOE6  304,295  300,535   16,008
SBOE7    1,684    5,008      159
SBOE8  224,064  192,680   11,434
							
SD04    72,809   56,096    3,339
SD06    66,684  121,768    6,095
SD07   201,517  158,019    9,861
SD11    75,542   50,924    3,461
SD13    35,866  137,819    4,519
SD15   112,446  214,583    8,210
SD17    73,548   72,071    3,578
SD18    27,615   30,504    1,744
							
HD126   44,604   34,116    2,140
HD127   50,398   40,809    2,242
HD128   43,805   22,386    1,729
HD129   48,514   37,488    2,377
HD130   59,084   32,757    2,403
HD131    9,941   34,639    1,215
HD132   49,462   41,997    2,493
HD133   39,664   36,955    1,765
HD134   36,260   64,967    1,982
HD135   26,189   36,543    2,067
HD137   10,970   18,233      852
HD138   38,205   35,522    1,960
HD139   16,401   43,009    1,586
HD140   10,071   18,872    1,062
HD141    7,930   30,191    1,135
HD142   14,174   37,790    1,371
HD143   13,787   22,981    1,198
HD144   18,328   21,547    1,332
HD145   17,646   41,896    1,833
HD146   11,668   44,215    1,291
HD147   13,771   51,296    1,649
HD148   21,596   30,292    1,507
HD149   19,089   27,879    1,492
HD150   44,470   35,404    2,126
				
CC1     94,091  278,886    9,200
CC2    137,490  154,671    8,948
CC3    280,901  219,016   12,927
CC4    153,545  189,211    9,732
				
JP1     80,651  167,084    6,385
JP2     33,631   44,047    2,357
JP3     51,675   64,133    3,056
JP4    220,469  194,564   10,989
JP5    190,700  214,396   11,279
JP6      7,925   24,025    1,139
JP7     17,783   90,705    2,610
JP8     63,193   42,830    2,992
				
HISD   135,874  325,086   11,680
Else   530,153  516,698   29,127

Dist	Cruz%	Allred%	    Lib%
================================
CD02    54.10%   43.45%    2.44%
CD07    34.44%   63.17%    2.38%
CD08    45.28%   51.69%    3.01%
CD09    22.82%   74.70%    2.47%
CD18    25.96%   71.33%    2.70%
CD22    54.17%   43.11%    2.71%
CD29    33.03%   63.79%    3.16%
CD36    56.44%   40.82%    2.73%
CD38    56.69%   40.85%    2.44%
			
SBOE4   27.59%   69.71%    2.68%
SBOE6   49.01%   48.40%    2.58%
SBOE7   24.58%   73.09%    2.32%
SBOE8   52.32%   44.99%    2.67%
			
SD04    55.05%   42.41%    2.52%
SD06    34.27%   62.58%    3.13%
SD07    54.54%   42.77%    2.67%
SD11    58.13%   39.19%    2.66%
SD13    20.12%   77.33%    2.54%
SD15    33.54%   64.00%    2.45%
SD17    49.29%   48.30%    2.40%
SD18    46.12%   50.95%    2.91%
			
HD126   55.16%   42.19%    2.65%
HD127   53.93%   43.67%    2.40%
HD128   64.49%   32.96%    2.55%
HD129   54.88%   42.41%    2.69%
HD130   62.68%   34.75%    2.55%
HD131   21.71%   75.64%    2.65%
HD132   52.64%   44.70%    2.65%
HD133   50.59%   47.14%    2.25%
HD134   35.13%   62.94%    1.92%
HD135   40.41%   56.38%    3.19%
HD137   36.49%   60.65%    2.83%
HD138   50.47%   46.93%    2.59%
HD139   26.88%   70.50%    2.60%
HD140   33.56%   62.89%    3.54%
HD141   20.20%   76.90%    2.89%
HD142   26.57%   70.84%    2.57%
HD143   36.31%   60.52%    3.16%
HD144	44.48%   52.29%    3.23%
HD145   28.75%   68.26%    2.99%
HD146   20.40%   77.32%    2.26%
HD147   20.64%   76.88%    2.47%
HD148   40.44%   56.72%    2.82%
HD149   39.38%   57.52%    3.08%
HD150   54.22%   43.17%    2.59%
			
CC1     24.62%   72.96%    2.41%
CC2     45.65%   51.36%    2.97%
CC3     54.77%   42.70%    2.52%
CC4     43.55%   53.67%    2.76%
			
JP1     31.73%   65.74%    2.51%
JP2     42.01%   55.02%    2.94%
JP3     43.47%   53.95%    2.57%
JP4     51.74%   45.66%    2.58%
JP5     45.79%   51.48%    2.71%
JP6     23.95%   72.60%    3.44%
JP7     16.00%   81.63%    2.35%
JP8     57.95%   39.28%    2.74%
			
HISD    28.74%   68.77%    2.47%
Else    49.26%   48.01%    2.71%

As noted before, there were two write-in candidates, who combined for 296 total votes, for less than 0.02% of the vote. This is why the percentages don’t quite add up to 100.

Those percentages look a lot better here, with comfortable if not dominant wins in HD144 and CC2. Indeed, if this were the norm across the board, we’d be talking about pickup opportunities in HDs 132, 133, and 138, and dreaming about a couple of other possibilities down the road.

But this wasn’t the norm. No other countywide or statewide candidate won by as many as 100K votes this time around – indeed, multiple judicial candidates didn’t win or carry Harris County this year – while only three candidates in 2020 failed to top the 100K margin of victory. We’ve covered that, I’m not going to get into it again here (though I will talk more about it going forward), but it is worth asking why Allred so outperformed everyone else. What was his secret?

There are two obvious possibilities. One is that people liked Colin Allred and responded well to his campaign. The other is that people disliked Ted Cruz and responded negatively to his campaign. It’s really not any more complicated than that.

Just because it’s a simple question doesn’t mean there’s an easy answer. If the main factor is Ted Cruz’s loathesomeness – let’s face it, plenty of the people who vote for Ted Cruz don’t like him – that doesn’t help us much going forward. He’s not scheduled to be on the ballot again until 2030, unless he runs for President in 2028 (I really don’t want to think about that), and he’s just one guy in one race. While there were plenty of Republicans who didn’t vote for Ted Cruz, they still mostly if not entirely voted Republican otherwise. How does that help us?

Well, Cruz is not the only Republican for whom some number of Republicans won’t vote. That was very true for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020 – indeed, as I have said on multiple occasions, you can’t explain the Democratic flips of CDs 07 and 32 and House districts like HD134 without there being a whole lot of Republicans who stopped voting Republican at all because of Donald Trump. There was still a little of that this year, though not nearly as much and what was there was offset by some Democrats flipping as well. Ken Paxton, Dan Patrick, and Sid Miller in both 2018 and 2022, and Greg Abbott in 2022, all ran behind other Republicans. Some of that gets overlooked, especially in 2022, because of the overall Republican margins, but the fact that there were crossovers remains. If and when we get into a better environment, one more like 2018 or 2020, that may be much more consequential.

And maybe this is obvious, but the difference between a Ken Paxton and a Glenn Hegar or a Christi Craddick is one of style and tone more than substance. On pretty much all of the big issues, there’s no difference between any of their positions. It’s just that Paxton and Patrick et al are louder and prouder and more up front and obnoxious about it. My point here is that there’s nothing stopping us from trying to tie the more normie Republicans to their more out there and less liked brethren. It’s a basic campaign tactic, but one that tends to get put aside in favor of more positive and issue-oriented ads. Nothing wrong with that in the abstract, but it feels to me like we’re out of balance in the mix of positive ads versus negative and attack ads, which do work despite voter protestation that they don’t like them. I don’t think we do nearly enough of this.

We should also not lose sight of the ways in which Colin Allred might have been successful in moving voters to his side. I’m sure his campaign has plenty of data about what of their tactics and strategies worked and what did not. The TDP has done “autopsies” of past elections before, but it’s not clear to me that we’ve ever really talked to losing-but-overperforming candidates like Allred to ask them what they did that distinguished themselves. Surely there something to be learned from that.

In particular, it would be nice to zoom in a bit on those closer-than-expected State House districts and see what made some number of Republicans there vote for at least one Democrat. I agree, it’s more likely than not that it was about Ted Cruz. But maybe not in total or for all voters. And for crying out loud, how can it hurt to try? We’ve got a lot of work to do here. Let’s not dismiss any potentially viable avenues prematurely.

Anyway, that’s what I have to say about this race. I’ve got more in the works. Let me know what you think.

