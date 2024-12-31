HCC International

I have questions.

Houston may be its home, but leaders of the city’s community college have their sights set on the entire globe.

In the fall 2025 semester, Houston Community College administrators will launch their new “Global Online College,” hoping to entice more international students to take classes virtually from their home countries.

HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher and other college leaders say they mainly hope it expands HCC’s brand across the globe, attracting more students to their roughly 60 fully online programs. They’ve also touted the move as a way to boost tuition revenue and meet a growing demand for online classes post-pandemic.

“Imagine the value for our students,” Ford Fisher said in front of roughly 900 attendees during her November State of the College speech. “An associate or baccalaureate degree at a community college price. … While we focus on our community, we must think more broadly and expand our reach much further.”

Still, uncertainty surrounds the ambitious plan. In response to questions from the Landing, college leaders did not detail the demand for such programs, how HCC will measure success of the initiative or whether the college will increase staffing ahead of the launch. HCC Online College President Jerome Drain said “there are no goals that I’ve set” for a number of students to enroll.

[…]

HCC drew roughly 3,500 international students in 2023, the most recent year with available data. Students came from roughly 130 countries, with the largest shares from Vietnam, Nigeria, India and China.

But attending Houston’s community colleges virtually from abroad doesn’t seem to be a popular option — at least for now.

Drain didn’t provide an exact percentage of how many students attended HCC virtually while living overseas in the fall 2024 semester. At neighboring Lone Star College, international students comprise just 1 percent of the online college’s enrollment, said Laura Bettencourt, interim president of Lone Star’s online campus. Lone Star College is the largest community college system in Texas.