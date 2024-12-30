Precinct analysis: President 2024

I know you’ve been waiting for this, and now here it is, the 2024 precinct data for Harris County. We’ll start at the top, with the Presidential race.


Dist     Trump   Harris      Lib      Grn
=========================================
CD02   101,141   73,399    1,112    1,027
CD07    64,912  107,843    1,304    2,409 
CD08    74,503   72,990      872    2,104
CD09    34,807   98,435      700    1,192
CD18    65,672  154,657    1,370    1,818
CD22    17,265   12,134      218      382
CD29    61,054   92,821      721    1,096
CD36    96,291   61,494      946    1,463
CD38   207,050  134,998    2,484    3,626
								
SBOE4  156,315  333,525    2,652    4,197
SBOE6  323,580  287,004    4,467    6,807
SBOE7    1,907    4,901       35       44
SBOE8  240,893  183,341    2,573    4,069
								
SD04    77,379   53,764      803      740
SD06    79,118  115,748      977    1,427
SD07   214,518  149,459    2,388    4,288
SD11    80,390   48,049      795    1,237
SD13    41,326  135,852      887    1,669
SD15   122,588  207,855    2,418    3,093
SD17    77,097   69,258    1,106    1,832
SD18    30,279   28,786      353      831
								
HD126   47,139   32,436      510    1,017
HD127   53,316   39,288      583      457
HD128   46,960   20,817      346      238
HD129   51,343   35,661      582    1,098
HD130   62,583   30,561      615      746
HD131   11,732   33,982      209      359
HD132   52,744   39,625      648    1,230
HD133   41,018   35,523      610      992
HD134   37,235   63,272      895    1,238
HD135   29,444   34,545      385      943
HD137   12,173   17,605      165      454
HD138   40,490   34,014      543      776
HD139   18,545   41,960      354      521
HD140   12,554   17,762      128      183
HD141    9,583   29,578      159      278
HD142   16,425   36,709      265      316
HD143   16,443   21,747      154      239
HD144   21,279   20,063      212      323
HD145   20,209   40,418      533      532
HD146   12,844   43,675      328      522
HD147   15,749   50,150      381      664
HD148   24,177   28,843      351      463
HD149   21,481   26,741      222      809
HD150   47,229   33,796      549      719
								
CC1    104,664  272,796    2,431    3,414
CC2    154,001  146,258    1,623    2,457
CC3    297,453  208,610    3,395    4,646
CC4    166,577  181,107    2,278    4,600
								
JP1     88,363  161,860    2,011    2,318
JP2     38,454   41,483      375      755
JP3     57,172   61,550      556      540
JP4    235,442  185,842    2,650    3,687
JP5    205,376  204,871    2,688    5,537
JP6      9,903   23,143      190      335
JP7     20,445   89,638      553      992
JP8     67,540   40,384      704      953
								
HISD   149,076  317,057    3,219    4,663
Else   573,619  491,714    6,508   10,454

Dist    Trump%  Harris%     Lib%     Grn%
=========================================
CD02    57.21%   41.52%    0.63%    0.58%
CD07    36.75%   61.05%    0.74%    1.36%
CD08    49.48%   48.47%    0.58%    1.40%
CD09    25.73%   72.78%    0.52%    0.88%
CD18    29.36%   69.13%    0.61%    0.81%
CD22    57.49%   40.41%    0.73%    1.27%
CD29    39.19%   59.58%    0.46%    0.70%
CD36    60.08%   38.37%    0.59%    0.91%
CD38    59.43%   38.75%    0.71%    1.04%
				
SBOE4   31.45%   67.10%    0.53%    0.84%
SBOE6   51.99%   46.12%    0.72%    1.09%
SBOE7   27.66%   71.09%    0.51%    0.64%
SBOE8   55.87%   42.52%    0.60%    0.94%
				
SD04    58.29%   40.50%    0.60%    0.56%
SD06    40.08%   58.64%    0.49%    0.72%
SD07    57.84%   40.29%    0.64%    1.16%
SD11    61.58%   36.81%    0.61%    0.95%
SD13    22.97%   75.52%    0.49%    0.93%
SD15    36.46%   61.81%    0.72%    0.92%
SD17    51.60%   46.35%    0.74%    1.23%
SD18    50.23%   47.75%    0.59%    1.38%
				
HD126   58.08%   39.97%    0.63%    1.25%
HD127   56.90%   41.93%    0.62%    0.49%
HD128   68.67%   30.44%    0.51%    0.35%
HD129   57.86%   40.18%    0.66%    1.24%
HD130   66.18%   32.32%    0.65%    0.79%
HD131   25.33%   73.37%    0.45%    0.78%
HD132   55.93%   42.01%    0.69%    1.30%
HD133   52.45%   45.42%    0.78%    1.27%
HD134   36.24%   61.58%    0.87%    1.20%
HD135   45.04%   52.84%    0.59%    1.44%
HD137   39.99%   57.84%    0.54%    1.49%
HD138   53.35%   44.81%    0.72%    1.02%
HD139   30.19%   68.31%    0.58%    0.85%
HD140   40.97%   57.97%    0.42%    0.60%
HD141   24.19%   74.65%    0.40%    0.70%
HD142   30.56%   68.30%    0.49%    0.59%
HD143   42.58%   56.32%    0.40%    0.62%
HD144   50.79%   47.89%    0.51%    0.77%
HD145   32.73%   65.45%    0.86%    0.86%
HD146   22.36%   76.05%    0.57%    0.91%
HD147   23.50%   74.82%    0.57%    0.99%
HD148   44.87%   53.53%    0.65%    0.86%
HD149   43.60%   54.27%    0.45%    1.64%
HD150   57.36%   41.04%    0.67%    0.87%
   			
CC1     27.28%   71.10%    0.63%    0.89%
CC2     50.57%   48.03%    0.53%    0.81%
CC3     57.82%   40.55%    0.66%    0.90%
CC4     46.94%   51.04%    0.64%    1.30%
				
JP1     34.68%   63.53%    0.79%    0.91%
JP2     47.41%   51.14%    0.46%    0.93%
JP3     47.69%   51.34%    0.46%    0.45%
JP4     55.03%   43.43%    0.62%    0.86%
JP5     49.04%   48.92%    0.64%    1.32%
JP6     29.46%   68.85%    0.57%    1.00%
JP7     18.30%   80.22%    0.49%    0.89%
JP8     61.60%   36.83%    0.64%    0.87%
				
HISD    31.42%   66.82%    0.68%    0.98%
Else    52.97%   45.40%    0.60%    0.97%

Yes, that’s a lot of numbers, I know. You want the full picture or not? I may boil this down to just the HDs and Commissioner Court precincts at some point or I may not, we’ll see. Just scan the numbers as you see fit and then read the analysis. I promise I will try to point out the highlights.

A couple of notes before we begin. For the Presidential and Senate races there were also write-in candidates, who collected 1,174 votes in the former and 296 votes in the latter. That works out to about 0.06% of the total Presidential vote and less than 0.02% of the Senate vote. As such, to make my life easier, I just skipped them all in the analysis. But if you noticed that the percentages here and in the next article don’t quite add up to 100, that’s the reason why.

Please note also that in general, Congressional, SBOE, and State Senate districts cover multiple counties. Indeed, only CDs 18, 29, and 38, and SDs 06 and 15 are entirely within Harris County. Prior to the last round of redistricting, that also included CDs 02 and 07, SBOE6, and SD07, but now CD07 also includes some of Fort Bend, while the rest reach into Montgomery. The numbers here just represent the Harris County portion of the district, which if you’re not careful can provide a very distorted picture of the district’s partisanship. Neither CD08 nor SD18 are remotely competitive, despite what the numbers above may appear to say. Please keep that in mind.

All right, let’s talk about the two items that should have leaped out at you: HD144 and County Commissioner Precinct 2. Obviously, it is Very Not Good that Trump carried them, and we’ll dig into that now and in future pieces. Rep. Mary Ann Perez was unopposed, as she had been in 2022. She received 26,000 votes, well more than either Presidential candidate, but that is always true of unopposed contenders. She first won HD144 in 2012, after it had been redrawn to be a little bluer, reflecting the trend it had undergone the decade before when it was Republican-held. She lost in a squeaker to a non-entity in the bloodbath that was 2014, then reclaimed it by 20 points in 2016. She won by 22 points in 2018, by 13 points in 2020, and hasn’t faced an opponent since.

That’s obviously going to change in 2026. I’m sure the results this year set off red alerts on the Republican side, and I hope for her as well. I have no idea what she’s thinking – there’s basically nothing election-related on her official Facebook page since then, and I’m not on any mailing list she uses. Far as I can tell, she acted like a typical unopposed candidate this year, which is to say she took it easy and wasn’t much of a presence on the campaign trail. She didn’t have to be, so why not? Well, for this reason – not taking care of business in your own back yard can lead to things going in ways you didn’t anticipate and wouldn’t like. Whatever her experience was these past couple of cycles, it won’t be in 2026 unless the Republicans commit political malpractice and fail to take advantage of an obvious opportunity. Which to be fair they might – complacency is always an attractive option – but I would advise Rep. Perez to not count on that.

I don’t mean to pick on Rep. Perez, because while her situation is more urgent she’s hardly the only elected official in Harris County, or anywhere Democrats still hold that office, who didn’t do much of anything to help themselves and their colleagues this past November. As I’ve said before, this is a situation we can’t tolerate any more. My mantra going forward is that the candidates and officeholders have to want this at least as much as the rest of us do. If they don’t, it’s on us to find someone who does and get them elected instead. There are lots of ways that an elected official can be an engaged presence in a campaign – field work, raising and spending money on campaign activities, social media, hiring and supporting people who will do good work on their behalf, etc. We should be looking for more of these things from our elected officials, starting right now, as we pick up the pieces and move on.

Again, it’s not just Rep. Perez – you can look at the numbers above and add in the names of other Reps who should expect a bumpier ride in two years. Some of them are already pretty active – Reps. Penny Morales Shaw, Jon Rosenthal, and Gene Wu, to name three for whom the Presidential numbers were less robust than they might have liked, can just keep doing what they’ve been doing. Others, some of whom might also face more of a challenge next time than they’re used to, should be looking in the mirror and giving serious thought to what their to-do list needs to be. Will any of that help in 2026 and beyond? Obviously, to some extent we’re captive to the national environment, but I trust no one is content with the idea of going down without a fight. Whatever we face from here, we damn well better face it with all of us fully engaged.

As for CC2, which has overlap with HD144, at least we know that Commissioner Garcia had a hard fight in both 2018 and 2022, so he’s in better shape for what is to come. He will also have plenty of opportunities to show his value directly to the voters, which helps. He’ll also have loads of money, and based on past history we would expect him to use it. So while the numbers in CC2 look worse, I’m less worried about him at this time. But the same message and concepts apply.

One last item to note, I was able to sort out the results from precincts within HISD and those that are not, and I’ll include that for future posts as well. The point was to make it clear that the results of the bond referendum, however you personally voted on it or felt about it, were driven overwhelmingly by Democratic voters. If Mike Miles and the appointed Board want to try again and get a different result, those are the voters whose concerns and issues they need to address.

There’s plenty more than can be said, and I’ll be talking about it in coming posts. If you have any questions or if there are any particulars you’d like to me to address, leave a comment and let me know. Thanks very much.

