SCOTx lets Brent Webster off the hook

Gotta love a pre-holiday news dump.

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ended a professional misconduct case against a top aide to Attorney General Ken Paxton for his role in challenging the 2020 election results, previewing a likely outcome for a similar case against Paxton. In a 7-2 decision, the court dismissed a complaint against First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster that was filed nearly four years ago by a committee of the State Bar of Texas. The committee initiated separate complaints against Webster and Paxton over their legal efforts to challenge the election results in four key battleground states won by Joe Biden. Paxton’s election lawsuit, which was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court for a lack of standing, made false claims and raised doubts about the election, the bar committee alleged. The state bar, of which Paxton and Webster are members, prohibits lawyers from “engag[ing] in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation” in its professional conduct guidelines. Justices on the state supreme court, however, questioned during oral arguments whether the committee was basing its complaint on politics, not misconduct. The all-Republican court’s ruling on Tuesday, authored by Justice Evan Young, describes the commission’s complaint as a “collateral attack” and reverses lower court rulings that had sided with the bar. The U.S. Supreme Court, not the state bar, had ultimate authority to address concerns with private or public attorneys in Texas, the justices argued.

See here for the previous update, here for the majority’s decision, and here for the dissent. KUT has a few words about the latter.

Justices Jeff Boyd and Debra Lehrmann dissented, saying the majority opinion reflected a “disdain and distrust” for the State Bar’s commission and its ability to discipline lawyers. Luckily, they added, the decision applies just to this case. “Unfortunately, it does not reduce the damage it causes to the separation-of-powers doctrine,” Boyd wrote.

I’ll have a few more words to add in a minute, but first let me take a moment to salute Justice Lehrmann, who has been on quite a roll with high-profile dissents lately (she did miss one enormous opportunity, to her discredit, but we have to take what we can get). On the subject of that dissent, written by Justice Boyd, I’ll just give you the first paragraph, which tells you what you need to know.

This disciplinary proceeding against Texas attorney Brent Webster could easily fail for many reasons. But the constitutional separation of powers is not one of them. This doctrine prohibits the legislative, executive, and judicial “departments” from exercising “any power properly attached to either of the others.” TEX. CONST. art. II § 1.2 It does not separate powers that exist within a single department or restrict the means by which a department may exercise a power it properly possesses.3 Perhaps some other legal doctrine could prohibit the judicial branch from doing “collaterally” that which it can indisputably do “directly” (to use the Court’s new-found terminology), but the separation of powers between the branches does not. If (as the Court concedes) the judicial branch has inherent power to discipline an executive-branch attorney for engaging in professional misconduct, it may—consistent with the separation-of-powers doctrine—discipline that attorney through any lawful exercise of that power. The Court’s freshly minted direct/collateral distinction is unheard of in separation-of-powers jurisprudence. It lacks both legal support and logical sense. I must respectfully dissent.

My gut reaction on reading the Chron story and its quote from the majority opinion was that this was a bunch of baloney, made up by a Court in search of a reason to support its predetermined outcome. I see nothing in the dissent to suggest I’m off base on that. The Ken Paxton disciplinary case is still out there, and for obvious reasons I’m even more pessimistic about its future. Some people are just above accountability, that’s all there is to it. Happy effing New Year. The Trib has more.

