Hotze gets a pause on his civil trial

The Texas Supreme Court stayed proceedings in a civil lawsuit filed against Republican activist Steven Hotze, amid his attempt to block claims over the alleged attack of a man targeted in a voter fraud conspiracy theory, until a criminal case against him can be resolved.

The Supreme Court granted an emergency motion Jan. 17 asked for by Hotze, and directed parties in the lawsuit to file responses in the court by Feb. 18. The Supreme Court order effectively blocked the start of a Harris County civil trial, which had been scheduled for Feb. 17, according to court records.

Last month, Hotze’s attorney, Jared Woodfill, asked both the Supreme Court and a federal judge to temporarily block the lawsuit from going forward. In motions to both courts, Woodfill claimed that Lopez’s attorneys were working in concert with Harris County prosecutors to go after Hotze. He questioned whether Hotze’s rights against self-incrimination were violated by the civil lawyers sharing depositions with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Woodfill argued that any civil actions against Hotze should be stayed until the criminal case against him is resolved.

The Supreme Court’s court stay order didn’t address any of Woodfill’s claims, and instead directed Lopez’s attorneys to file a response to Woodfill. No rulings have been made in the appeal Hotze made to the federal court.

A motion hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Harris County’s civil district court was canceled. Hotze is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Feb. 14 for a status conference. No trial date has been set.