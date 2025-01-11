Hotze’s desperation

What a loser.

Republican activist Stephen Hotze asked a federal judge to step in on a civil case against him, saying the lawsuit was part of a Democrat-led conspiracy.

Hotze on Dec. 31 asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to issue injunctions that would delay a February trial over the lawsuit accusing him of instigating a 2021 assault and false imprisonment of an air conditioner repairman. A man who worked for Hotze’s Liberty Center for God and County was following the repairman as a part Hotze’s investigation of supposed ballot harvesting during the 2020 election.

The new lawsuit accused former District Attorney Kim Ogg of “conspiring” with private attorneys to use the civil lawsuit to obtain evidence that was later used to bring felony charges against Hotze.

The DA’s office hadn’t responded to Hotze’s lawsuit as of Thursday morning.

“[Hotze] was only criminally prosecuted due to his political views and the fact that Liberty Center was investigating voter fraud in an election where the Democrats were successful,” Hotze’s lawyer, Jared Woodfill, wrote in the filing.

It’s Hotze’s latest claim that the criminal and civil cases brought against him are part of a vast conspiracy.

Hotze accused the district attorney’s office of violating his rights to free speech and equal treatment under the law, and circumventing his protections against self-incrimination. The lawsuit seeks damages and asks for a restraining order stopping the DA’s office and other, unnamed people from participating in the civil trial before the criminal case against him is completed.

The state lawsuit brought by the repairman, David Lopez, is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 17, according to court records.

Hotze’s lawsuit accuses Ogg of targeting him for “exposing voter fraud,” in Harris County and claims the lawyers representing Lopez are connected to the Texas Democratic Party. Hotze claims he participated in discovery for Lopez’s lawsuit while being unaware he was under criminal investigation