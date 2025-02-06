Texas blog roundup for the week of February 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the victims of the plane crashes in DC and Philadelphia as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff despaired at the frontal assault on vaccination that is coming in the Legislature.

SocraticGadfly looked at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge, and more, a “friends” support group, whoring itself out for oil and gas propaganda.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Republican Houston Councilmember Willie Davis must back up his good-sounding words on mass deportations with real lobbying of his fellow Republicans.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Barbed Wire catches Elmo Musk cheating at a video game and catching flak with some hardcore gamers/fanboys.

Space City Weather does a postmortem on Hurricane Beryl.

Deceleration talks fermentation, the food kind.

Texas 2036 looks at the keys to water policy success.

The Bloggess does not want to be polished by AI.

Bayou City Sludge watched the Senate committee hearing on vouchers so you didn’t have to.

