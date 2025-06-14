A closer look at Waymo and Tesla

Slate’s Henry Grabar takes a closer look at how the two main robotaxi ventures differ in approach and likely effect.

Waymo is now clocking more than 250,000 paid rides a week, on track to double last year’s total. It currently operates in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin, and plans to expand to Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C.—with Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, Orlando, Houston, and San Antonio in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Tesla says it will deploy “full self-driving” taxis in Austin this month, the long-awaited debut of a service that Elon Musk has been promising for a decade—and one that, to his most bullish investors, will soon represent 90 percent of Tesla’s value as a company. The two approaches could not be more different, in ways that suggest different possible futures for what autonomous vehicles mean for society.

[…]

Google parent company Alphabet has sunk billions into the technology, and the business may lose nearly $2 billion a year. (The financials are buried in Alphabet’s Other Bets division.) It costs as much as $100,000 to equip Waymo’s cars with their array of lidar sensors, and further expenses include mapping, maintenance, electricity, insurance, parking, and on-call staff to help pilot the car if it gets stuck. Or, presumably, set on fire—as happened this week at anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles.

Tesla is trying something different: A low-touch approach based on cameras and A.I. “The issue with Waymo’s cars,” Musk said this spring, “is they cost way-mo money.” Tesla’s “full self-driving” hardware may cost as little as $400. But its safety is in dispute, to put it mildly. On Friday, Bloomberg published a video of a Tesla in “full self-driving mode” killing a woman on an Arizona highway in 2023. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced an investigation into the company last fall, but U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has seemed less than eager to press automakers on crash reporting, and the version of the GOP tax bill that passed the House would suspend states’ abilities to regulate artificial intelligence.

Certainly, Tesla’s tech is cheap. The question is whether the technology works well enough to avoid the kinds of gruesome accidents that halted its competitors. (The cars must also avoid construction sites, tractor trailers, snow banks, wet concrete, and other hazards of the urban environment.) For Waymo, it’s the opposite: The tech clearly works. The question is whether the cost can come down to make robotaxis profitable—and competitive with Ubers, public transit, and even private cars.

To fundamentally reshape urban transportation, robotaxis have to be both functional and cheap. Currently, ordering a Waymo costs as much as an Uber or more—and the company is largely competing for the same clientele (some data from San Francisco suggests Waymo is eating up Uber and Lyft trips). But without human drivers to pay, it is easy to imagine the service being substantially cheaper. If that happens, we might see a supercharged “Uber effect” like what happened in cities in the 2010s—increased mobility for people who do not or cannot drive themselves, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities. One estimate concluded that we might see 14 percent more traffic if those nondriving groups traveled at the same rates as current drivers. Every trip for which a robot replaces a human driver will come with a lower risk of crashing.

If Waymo’s higher-cost model proves to be the path for self-driving tech, we might see a divide between rich, deep markets that justify its presence—and those that don’t. Lewis Lehe, an assistant professor of transportation systems at the University of Illinois, notes on his Substack that this service will have different economics than today’s ride-hail. You can ride an Uber anywhere someone is willing to drive one, and drivers have different hours (and different wages) in low-demand places. Not so for a Waymo, which will cost the same to deploy in a rich city and a poor town—and see much less demand in the latter. “The divide will beget tropes about the ‘two Americas.’ ” Lehe writes. “Country musicians will never shut up about driving. President Vance will speak for the drivers whom global elites have left behind.”

As with the rise of Uber, this boom will decrease transit ridership and increase traffic congestion. Tens of thousands of full-time ride-hail drivers will struggle with auto debt, while cities try to wield congestion pricing against an adversary with little obligation to share data and considerable power to withhold service for leverage. Unlike Ubers, whose drivers flood the roads at rush hour and sleep at night, Waymo fleets could struggle to meet peak demand—but offer low-priced, off-hours service when there are more vehicles than riders. And while public transit agencies are required to offer paratransit services to people who use wheelchairs, the expectations for ride-hail companies are much murkier—and many wheelchair users report being stranded by Uber and Lyft.