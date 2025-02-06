A look at that new ramp up from the White Oak Bayou trail

I managed to get a better view of the new ramp up from the White Oak Bayou trail to Studemont:

Even without the MKT Bridge being out of commission again, the trail network is completely disrupted by the I-10 elevation project. I hadn’t realized the extent of that disruption, as I don’t often bike in that direction, but basically if you want to get from one side of I-10 to the other, you have to find alternate routes.

Zoom in on the map above or click the map link to see the affected area and read the construction notes. If you’re coming east on the White Oak Bayou Greenway trail, you can either exit at Height Blvd and cross I-10 there, picking up the MKT Trail to continue east if you want, or you can take this ramp up to Studemont, walk your bike across Studemont and over to the sidewalk along the eastbound I-10 service road, and then hope back on the trail towards downtown on the other side of I-10. Basically, that will take you to a bit past where the MKT Bridge would have dropped you off.

There was probably some news coverage of this that included the effects on the trails, but I missed it and didn’t have much luck hunting around for it, so this is how I coped. There was some signage at the ramp and on the street to more or less point you in the right direction, but it’s a little confusing and definitely not very friendly-looking once you get to Studemont. But this is how it will be until that damn project is done.

On a side note, I saw this on Tuesday:

INBOX: @TxDOTHouston is “currently in the final phase on the design plan for the [MKT Bridge] repairs. Once completed and approved we will have an estimated timeline and begin the necessary repairs to the MKT Bridge columns.” — Bike Houston (@BikeHouston) 2:38 PM – 04 February 2025

Hopefully that means something will be done soon.

UPDATE : There’s now a second area affected by construction and floating debris that you can see on the map above. I’ll have a post about that tomorrow. Sheesh.

Related Posts: