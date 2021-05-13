Texas blog roundup for the week of May 10

Unlike certain wayward satellites, the Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roundup is built to last.

Off the Kuff dives into recent polling data.

SocraticGadfly, good St. Louis Cardinals fan that he is, offers a hat tip to Albert Pujols at the possible end of his career, including saluting his postseason good times against the Astros and Rangers.

================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Space City Weather explains Houston’s new climate normals.

Dr. Angela Tarango showcases a San Antonio church that got 95% of its adult members vaccinated.

The Texas Civil Rights Project reports on the long, racist history of poll watchers.

Lisa Gray interviews Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo about vaccinations, voting rights, and more.

Scott Braddock brings us the “Old Town Road” voter suppression parody we didn’t know we needed.

