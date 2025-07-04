Dispatches from Dallas, July 4 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s time to catch up on all the things that have been happening since I took the accidental month off here. (Some of it was planned holiday, some of it was accidental and medical, but we’re all OK here.) So let’s talk about the latest on: DEI in our cities and what it would cost them to keep it when the administration is against it; the State Fair and guns; what’s going on with the management of Fair Park; the changing of the guard at Dallas City Council after the May election; the latest from Dallas PD; news from the jails in Dallas and Tarrant counties; Tarrant GOP Chair Bo French and the foot he put in his mouth, or at least his Xitter account; Tarrant County Commissioner’s court issues, including redistricting; State Senator Kelly Hancock’s move to the Comptroller’s office and the people running to replace him (awful); various explainers and catch-ups including the Sands’ casino push, EPIC City and the Marvin Nichols Reservoir; the latest on the Dallas-Houston bullet train that’s not happening; Dr. Phil files for bankruptcy; and the longlist entries for the State Fair’s Big Tex Choice food contest. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of the Neave Trio, a piano trio whose most recent album caught my attention. I know very little about them but two of them are women, so they got the nod as part of my 2025 project for listening to women’s music. I enjoyed the two albums I listened to while writing this post very much.

Let’s dive in:

Related Posts: