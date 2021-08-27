Bexar mask mandate put on hold again

SCOTx has entered the chat, again.

The Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked San Antonio and Bexar County’s mask mandate, marking the latest update in a flurry of court battles over mask requirements statewide. The decision comes after an appellate court earlier this month allowed the local mask mandate to stand, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order barring public entities from instituting such requirements. The new ruling is a win for the governor and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had asked the high court earlier this week to step in and stop local officials. […] In the order, the high court noted that the lawsuit does not consider whether people should wear masks or whether government officials should compel them to do so. Rather, the justices said, the case concerns which levels of government can make those decisions. “The status quo, for many months, has been gubernatorial oversight of such decisions at both the state and local levels,” they wrote. “That status quo should remain in place while the court of appeals, and potentially this court, examine the parties’ merits arguments to determine whether plaintiffs have demonstrated a probable right to the relief sought.” The court has yet to make a final decision on the matter, which could take weeks or months. Several similar but separate lawsuits, including two in Dallas and Houston, are also currently being litigated.

See here, here, and here for some background. This only affects the Bexar County case – the litigation in Harris and Dallas and other places have not yet been taken to the Supreme Court. It seems likely that they would go the same way, but as noted so far SCOTx is not inclined to let Abbott and Paxton jump the line on this, so they have to go through the process first. Also, this is a stay of the temporary restraining order, which means that if and when the judge in Bexar County issues a temporary injunction, as the judge in Dallas County just did, the SCOTx stay will become moot and Abbott and Paxton will have to go through the process again, to get another stay while that ruling is appealed. Isn’t this fun?

Also, as a friendly reminder, never believe a thing Ken Paxton says:

1/3: @KenPaxtonTX is yet again misrepresenting what the Texas Supreme Court actually ruled here. As the linked order makes clear, @GovAbbott’s order (which the Bexar County trial court had blocked) is being allowed to remain in place *temporarily* while challenges to it proceed. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) 3:01 PM – 26 August 2021

3/3: It’s hard to track the intricacies of appellate procedure, especially when it comes to interim orders like stays of lower-court injunctions. But lawyers like the Attorney General know very well what they mean—and what they don’t. And they should be clear about *both.* /end — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) 3:04 PM – 26 August 2021

I know you didn’t need to be told that, but it never hurts to say. The Trib and the Current have more.

