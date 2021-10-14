Texas blog roundup for the week of October 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance is dining al fresco as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff documents the latest lawsuit (#6 in a series) against Texas’ voter suppression law.

SocraticGadfly dropped a trio of new COVID-related posts. He started by noting that it’s been a sad banner year already passing 2020. He then talked about vax mandates and how “firewalls” have failed outside the US. He wrapped up by looking at a leading COVID contrarian, or COVID obstructionist, the well-known medical public intellectual Dr. John Ioannides, and wondering what the hell happened to him.

Stace gives us a snapshot of the 2021 Alief ISD Bond propositions as we get ready for the November election.

Lil Kalish speaks to a volunteer driver at the Bridge Collective, which provides transportation and accommodations to people in central Texas seeking abortions, about their work.

Amber Briggle makes the economic case for LGBTQ inclusion in the Texas workforce.

The Texas Politics Project takes a long view at our state’s attitudes towards abortion and anti-abortion laws.

Katelyn Jetelina explains COVID waves.

Texas Election Source draws a maximally competitive Congressional map.

