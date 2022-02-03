Texas blog roundup for the week of January 31

The Texas Progressive Alliance ponders existence in a post-Tom Brady world as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the developments in the SD10 redistricting lawsuit.

SocraticGadfly talks about the odiousness of antivaxxers blathering ignorantly about the Nuremberg Code, especially with the anniversary of the Wannsee Conference.

Grits for Breakfast looks at a time when the Austin Police Department removed lights and sirens from its police cars to encourage better driving by its officers.

Your Local Epidemiologist explains that no, the COVID-19 vaccine does not impact fertility.

The TSTA Blog is not impressed by Greg Abbott’s “pandemic bill of rights”.

The Current provides an oral history of the legendary punk band The Butthole Surfers’ time in San Antonio.

Eric Berger cheers on the James Webb Space Telescope.

John Nova Lomax documents the Nicknamed Krogers of Houston.

