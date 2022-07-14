Losing Clear Creek ISD candidate sues to overturn her loss

This is probably going to amount to nothing, but we still have to get through it.

A conservative candidate who ran for a seat on the Clear Creek ISD school board to fight “indoctrination” in May, has filed a lawsuit contesting her election loss, claiming problems with mail-in ballots.

Misty Dawson’s petition, filed June 30 in Galveston County District Court against Jessica Cejka, who narrowly won the District 1 seat by 43 votes, claims there were “at least 29” illegal votes counted in the race and asks for the results to be ruled void.

The basis for the petition, filed under Title 14 of the Texas Election Code, which allows any candidate of any election to contest results, is that discrepancies in mail-in ballots may have changed the outcome of the tight race. Though Dawson had a lead in early voting, Cejka won the election after mail-in ballots were counted.

“My hope is for any and all errors to be brought to light. For our district to do better in future elections. For every candidate to be given a fair (and) honest election where every eligible vote counts,” Dawson wrote in a message sent via social media Tuesday.

Cejka and Clear Creek ISD officials did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

In a response to the lawsuit filed in the case, Cejka said she rejects every claim made by Dawson.

The official results took 10 days to tally due to a large number of absentee votes. Once the results were official, Dawson said she would contest them.

In May, the district said it received 2,426 mail-in ballots. Of those, 380 were rejected, according to the district, for a number of reasons, including carrier envelopes not being signed, signatures on applications that could not immediately be verified to match the signatures on ballots and statements of residence not being included.

Among the discrepancies alleged in the lawsuit, Dawson said the District 1 position appeared on at least 19 early voting ballots for mail-in voters who did not live within the district boundaries.