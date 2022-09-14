Echelon Insights: Abbott 48, Beto 46

Make of this what you will. It’s a national poll plus samples of likely voters in a variety of states, some red and some blue and some purple, including Texas. The numbers of interest for us:

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Joe Biden?

Very favorable = 20%

Somewhat favorable = 21%

Somewhat unfavorable = 13%

Very unfavorable = 44%

Other/Unsure = 0%

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Donald Trump?

Very favorable = 26%

Somewhat favorable = 20%

Somewhat unfavorable = 9%

Very unfavorable = 44%

Other/Unsure = 2%

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Greg Abbott?

Very favorable = 27%

Somewhat favorable = 22%

Somewhat unfavorable = 10%

Very unfavorable = 36%

Other/Unsure = 5%

Do you have a favorable or unfavorable view of Beto O’Rourke?

Very favorable = 28%

Somewhat favorable = 18%

Somewhat unfavorable = 10%

Very unfavorable = 38%

Other/Unsure = 6%

If the election for Governor were held today, would you vote for

Abbott = 48%

Beto = 46%

If the 2024 presidential election were being held today, would you vote for

Trump = 48%

Biden = 43%

If the election for U.S. House of Representatives in your district were held today, would you vote for

The Republican = 50%

The Democrat = 43%

I’m not familiar with this pollster. In the states like Arizona and Pennsylvania, they have pretty enthusiastic leads for Democratic candidates, but in the states where you’d expect Republicans to win they have them up by expectedly large margins. The Abbott/Beto race is the closest we’ve seen in any poll so far, but it’s not really an outlier. Abbott’s level of support is pretty consistently around 47-49 – he rarely if ever tops 50% in the polls – while Beto is usually around 42 or 43. It’s plausible to get this result just by the “don’t know” respondents leaning towards Beto. Note that this poll did not name either of the third party candidates, as some other polls have, so that could have a boosting effect for both Abbott and Beto as well. This is an optimistic result, and I’d like to see more like it before I fully bought in, but it’s not a bolt out of the blue. The Trump approval and 2024 numbers, the generic Congressional numbers, the Biden approval numbers, they’re all in line with other polls or in the case of the Congressional one leaning a bit Republican. Like I said, make of this what you will. See Lakshya Jain’s Twitter thread for more.

