Early voting starts today for the November 2022 election

If you feel like this election has been going on since approximately the Clinton administration, I feel you. We are officially in the home stretch now, as early voting begins today. All the information you need for Harris County is here. The basic schedule:

October 24, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 25, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 26, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 27, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 28, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 29, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

October 30, 2022 — 12PM – 7PM

October 31, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

November 1, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

November 2, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

November 3, 2022 — 7AM – 10PM

November 4, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

Election Day

November 8, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM

The voting locations are here, or here if you prefer an alphabetical listing. Note that there are always some changes from previous elections. The West End Multi-Service Center on Heights Blvd, which I had been using lately, is no longer there but the Damascus Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, on Center Street near Studemont, has subbed in, and that’s just about as convenient for me. Look before you go, check to see how long the lines are, and get out there to vote. I’ll be keeping an eye on the totals as we proceed. The Trib has more.

