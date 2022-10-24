Early voting starts today for the November 2022 election

If you feel like this election has been going on since approximately the Clinton administration, I feel you. We are officially in the home stretch now, as early voting begins today. All the information you need for Harris County is here. The basic schedule:
October 24, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 25, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 26, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 27, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 28, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 29, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
October 30, 2022 — 12PM – 7PM
October 31, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
November 1, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
November 2, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
November 3, 2022 — 7AM – 10PM
November 4, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
Election Day
November 8, 2022 — 7AM – 7PM
The voting locations are here, or here if you prefer an alphabetical listing. Note that there are always some changes from previous elections. The West End Multi-Service Center on Heights Blvd, which I had been using lately, is no longer there but the Damascus Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, on Center Street near Studemont, has subbed in, and that’s just about as convenient for me. Look before you go, check to see how long the lines are, and get out there to vote. I’ll be keeping an eye on the totals as we proceed. The Trib has more.