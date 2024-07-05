Judge Kelli Johnson appears in court

I wish her well in resolving this.

Judge Kelli Johnson, 52, entered the misdemeanor courtroom — 11 floors below her 178th District Court bench — to face an elected official like herself as hundreds of defendants have done in her place. A prosecutor’s recitation of the probable cause that led to Johnson’s June 25 arrest was delayed until outside counsel could be appointed on behalf of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, who announced plans to recuse themselves.

The judge anticipates a special prosecutor will be tapped to the case by the week’s end.

Judge Leslie Johnson, who is presiding over the jurist’s case, held off on determining whether Johnson will require random urinalysis as part of her bail conditions until a new prosecutor joins the case.

Houston police arrested Johnson in the 7600 block of Kempwood Drive on the DWI charge. The arrest followed a traffic stop in April in which a Harris County sheriff’s deputy suspected that she had been drinking alcohol but issued her a verbal warning for speeding after she passed a field sobriety test, according to body-worn camera audio from the traffic stop that the Chronicle reviewed.

She took several weeks off from the bench in May and June after the traffic stop. She has since recused herself from felony driving while intoxicated cases, court officials said.