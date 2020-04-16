Texas blog roundup for the week of April 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance remains committed to flattening the curve as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff notes an update to that weird “ghost candidate” story from the HD142 primary.

SocraticGadfly notes that Freedom from Religion Foundation had a lawsuit win over Gov. Greg Abbott upheld on appeal, and as with the original filing, it’s a case he wishes both could have lost in some way.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lunch Tray deconstructs stress eating and “anxiety baking”.

The Texas Living Waters Project reminds us that flood planning is still a thing we need to be thinking about.

The Texas Signal worries about the rise of anti-Asian racism.

Jose Benavides documents how he got tested for coronavirus.

It’s Not Hou It’s Me shows you where to pick up beer to go in Houston.

The TPA is delighted to see that Scott Henson of Grits for Breakfast is recovering nicely from his cancer treatments, and wishes him all the best for continued good health.

Related Posts: