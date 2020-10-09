Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Fourth lawsuit filed over Abbott’s order limiting mail ballot dropoff locations

Oct 9th, 2020
by Charles Kuffner.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights is heard from:

A copy of the complaint is here – this is a federal suit, filed in the Western District of Texas, in Austin. It joins two other federal suits and one state lawsuit. I have no idea if the sheer number of complaints has any effect on the outcome, but whatever the case, this action on Abbott’s part sure did draw a lot of response.

I don’t really have anything else to add, but I thought you might like this:

People sure are determined to vote. I am cheered by their determination to not get deterred by all of the obstacles in their path, and angry that those obstacles exist in the first place. There are so many things our future Democratic Legislature is going to have to do to fix this crap.

Posted in: Election 2020, Legal matters.
One Comment

  1. First hearing for mail ballot dropoff locations – Off the Kuff says:
    October 9, 2020 at 5:11 am

    […] wouldn’t shock me if we get a ruling by Monday, but we’ll see. This is now the fourth lawsuit filed against the Abbott order, with three of them in federal court. According to the Statesman […]

