Fourth lawsuit filed over Abbott’s order limiting mail ballot dropoff locations

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights is heard from:

BREAKING: We just sued #Texas over Governor Greg Abbott’s discriminatory 11th hour decision to PROHIBIT counties from providing voters with more than 1 drop-off location for mail-in ballots. This ban has a harsher impact on Black & Latino voters.

@LawyersComm — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) 9:49 PM – 06 October 2020

A copy of the complaint is here – this is a federal suit, filed in the Western District of Texas, in Austin. It joins two other federal suits and one state lawsuit. I have no idea if the sheer number of complaints has any effect on the outcome, but whatever the case, this action on Abbott’s part sure did draw a lot of response.

I don’t really have anything else to add, but I thought you might like this:

We’re seeing some wraparound action, but overall the line to drop of absentee ballots in Harris County is moving quickly. Thanks to Gov. Abbott’s proclamation this is now the only drop-off site in the county of more than 4.7 million. I’m live on

@MSNBC w/ the latest all day. — Priscilla Thompson (@PriscillaWT) 11:27 AM – 06 October 2020

People sure are determined to vote. I am cheered by their determination to not get deterred by all of the obstacles in their path, and angry that those obstacles exist in the first place. There are so many things our future Democratic Legislature is going to have to do to fix this crap.

Related Posts: