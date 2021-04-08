Texas blog roundup for the week of April 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance bids “bon voyage” to the Ever Given as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff comments on the Senate’s omnibus voter suppression bill and the fight against it.

SocraticGadfly has takes on two Texas Democratic items. First, he looks at the latest Betomania lead balloon. Second, he looks at a 2018 election pal of Beto: Kendall Scudder, ConservaDem.

=================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Dr. Peter Hotez frets about the growing global anti-science movement.

The Current introduces us to Kaitlin Teniente, the first female coach of a college E-sports team in Texas.

Grits for Breakfast concluded that Texas was able to greatly reduce the number of traffic stops conducted without any negative effect on crime.

G. Elliott Morris criticizes an analysis of the effects of Georgia’s voter suppression law.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker celebrates National Out To Win Day.

Related Posts: