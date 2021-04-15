Texas blog roundup for the week of April 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance weekly roundup counts as infrastructure. That’s it, that’s the intro.

Off the Kuff analyzes the big Senate and House voter suppression bills.

SocraticGadfly says that with new legislation on the table in Oklahoma and passed in New Mexico, Texas faces new pressure to liberalize its marijuana laws.

Stace is riding for Alzheimer’s Research. Read about it, and, if you can, make a donation!

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Emily Eby personally points out all of the bad things in voter suppression bill SB7.

The Texas Civil Rights Project reminds us that there are other, smaller but still malicious voter suppression bills to watch out for.

Progress Texas highlights the efforts to put pressure on the Legislature to reject voter suppression.

Charles Luke opines against the proposed ban on local governments hiring lobbyists at the Legislature.

Judd Legum and Tesnim Zekeria get Honorary Texan status for the week for their deconstruction of Dan Patrick.

