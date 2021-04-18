I had a hard time coming up with anything to say about the Lege passing a bill to allow anyone in Texas to carry a gun, no permit or education or license or anything else required. What is there to say? No one who supports this – and yes, there were a handful of mostly South Texas Democrats who voted for it as well – cares about gun violence except to think that more guns will somehow mitigate it. No one who supports this cares about the often-made comparison to the legal requirements one must meet in order to drive a car. No one who supports this cares that law enforcement organizations opposed this bill because it makes them less safe. No one who supports this cares that public opinion is strongly against permitless carry laws and strongly in favor of enhanced background checks and other gun control measures. No one who supports this cares that an amendment to bar “domestic terrorists and white supremacists” from carrying handguns in public was voted down. Like I said, what is there to say? Maybe the Senate won’t pass it, but I have no reason to put any hope in that. The Chron has more.
One word sums it up- insane.
“legal requirements one must meet in order to drive a car.” Couldn’t tell in Houston.
I’m going to go ahead and throw this gasoline on the fire, what was the amendment’s definition of “white supremist”?
Answer: GOP Texas House Caucus
LOL, at the ‘White supremacist’ boogieman. In case anyone was under a rock for the last few years, it’s the blm black supremacists that are burning and looting cities, that are creating violent mobs, attacking innocent restaurant patrons, homeowners, businesses, etc. I’ll concede that the ‘just and idea’ antifa is predominately White, but they aren’t White supremacists, now, are they? They’re angry, disaffected, self loathing losers who hate America. They align politically with the blm, not with the elusive, almost impossible to find, ‘White supremacists.’
The whole ‘White supremacist’ trope is simply designed to vilify and marginalize people of whiteness, just like Jews were vilified by the Nazis. The Jews were being victimized, having their homes and stores destroyed, being attacked on the streets, blamed by the government for all the ills of society…..just like what is happening to Whites today in America. Critical race theory? It’s the modern version of blame the JOOOOOOSSSS!
As to the constitutional carry bill, yes, it’s overdue. People have a right to defend themselves from predators and violent mobs. Beyond that, requiring a CCW permit to carry a gun is discriminatory towards blacks and Mexicans, because they are too poor and stupid to be able to get the ID required to get a CCW license. We should ALL be outraged about discriminatory laws that negatively effect non White people, right? Here ya go. Requiring a CCW permit IS open and overt discrimination against non Whites.
Equity and inclusiveness DEMAND that Texas adopt constitutional carry, so our non White denizens can finally have equal rights.