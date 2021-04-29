Texas blog roundup for the week of April 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance calls for the passage of the George Floyd Act and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff derides that ridiculous Abbott/McConaughey poll, which could have told us something about 2022 but failed to do so.

For Earth Day, SocraticGadfly talked about the ecosocialist Earth Day to May Day framing by the Green Party of what a real Green New Deal entails.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast reminds us that under current Texas law, a police officer has to be fired twice before they can have their law enforcement license revoked.

The 19th profiles Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin, the first person to serve on a City Council in America while pregnant.

Robert Rivard worries about the decline in demand for the COVID vaccine.

John Hryhorchuk explains what’s holding up federal stimulus money for Texas public schools.

Jef Rouner gives a legislative marijuana bill update.

The Texas Civil Rights Project documents some of the ways that the two big voter suppression bills would harm voters.

Zenen Jaimes Perez and Stephanie Gómez show why restricting voting hours makes it extremely difficult for some people to be able to vote.

Amber Briggle had to file a police report for the harassment she’s received since testifying against the various anti-trans bills in the Lege.

