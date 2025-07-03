Texas blog roundup for the week of June 30

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready to put SCOTUS out with the trash as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff welcomes the first official Democratic candidates for Governor and Senate to their respective races.

SocraticGadfly notes how, within the Texas Lege, House Democrats seem to be a house divided with a leader not extremely leading.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac confesses five unpopular Texas opinions.

The Lone Star Project has a mid-year review for Texas media.

The Texas Signal marks three years of Dobbs.

The Current is not impressed with Dan Patrick’s anti-THC hysteria.

Therese Odell is having 2017 flashbacks.

Law Dork wades into the astonishingly birthright citizenship debacle from SCOTUS.

