Firefighters score a win in court

I confess, I had forgotten about this.
A panel of appellate court judges on Thursday rejected the city’s attempt to strike down a key provision of state law that governs how police and firefighters negotiate their wages and benefits, dealing a blow to Mayor Sylvester Turner in his long-running dispute with the Houston fire union.
Barring a city appeal, the ruling clears the way for a judge to set Houston firefighters’ pay for up to a year and compensate them for “past losses.”
Firefighters have received raises of just 3 percent since 2011, after rejecting offers they say included too many concessions. Voters in 2018 approved a ballot measure granting firefighters pay “parity” to police of similar rank and seniority, but a district judge ruled the measure unconstitutional.
Thursday’s ruling came in a case that arose in June 2017 after Turner and the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association failed to agree on a new contract through collective bargaining.
The union sued the city, claiming Turner’s administration failed to negotiate in good faith. As part of that lawsuit, the firefighters invoked a provision of state law that allows a state district judge to set their pay after Turner declined to enter contract arbitration. The city responded by arguing it was unconstitutional for judges to determine the pay of firefighters and police officers.
Justices Ken Wise, Charles A. Spain and Meagan Hassan of Texas’ 14th Court of Appeals sided against the city, ruling the provision does not run afoul of the Texas Constitution separation of powers clause that prohibits one branch of government — the judiciary, in this case — from exercising power that belongs to another branch.
The justices also rejected the city’s argument that state lawmakers did not set specific enough guidelines for courts to determine firefighters’ compensation. Texas law requires public employers to give firefighters pay that is “substantially equal” to “comparable employment in the private sector.”
“The Legislature chose sufficiently detailed but not too confining language to account for the many different circumstances affecting compensation and other conditions of employment,” the justices wrote in their opinion, in which they also ordered the city to cover the fire union’s legal fees.
See here for the background, and here for a copy of the opinion. In the story, the city said it hadn’t decided whether or not to appeal this ruling. It would be fine by me if the next step were for the city and the firefighters to try the bargaining table again. Or I guess they could roll the dice and let a judge decide the firefighters’ salaries, as they had tried to make happen. Who knows how that might turn out?
Who has two thumbs and is happy about this?
THIS GUY!
I signed the new petition for the firefighters. They were outside the post office there.
It is reprehensible how Turner kept the first petition off the ballot, and then blamed Mrs. Russell for not counting the signatures fast enough. Mrs. Russell was one of the nicest, most hard working people at City Hall, and wouldn’t have delayed the count.
It is also reprehensible how Turner talks about “police reform,” yet did nothing and has done nothing to get justice in the killing of the Tuttles. He needs to go up to Minnesota and see how it’s done. Chauvin was suspended immediately after the killing, fired the next day, and convicted in under one year. He’ll probably be executed by the end of the year. Meanwhile, in the Tuttle killings, there is much more clear cut of a case for murder. I don’t see how they proved that Chauvin’s intent was to kill. Meanwhile the cops who killed the Tuttles breached the home and were carrying machine guns. That is much more murderous intent. The cops were never fired, much less charged, until the federal charges were filed. And still no convictions, over two years later.
Impeach Turner.