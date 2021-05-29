HCDP Chair Lillie Schechter to step down

From the inbox:

The Harris County Democratic Party today announced that Lillie Schechter will be stepping down as HCDP Party Chair on June 16, 2021. Schechter was elected in 2017 and is leaving her position after four years of service.

“When I first decided to run for Harris County Democratic Party Chair, one of my goals was to lead the party through one midterm and one presidential election and now here we are,” Schechter said. “Over the last four years we’ve really revitalized the party and I will always be proud of the work we’ve accomplished, but now it is time to let someone else lead us to our next victory!’

In 2018, under Schechter’s leadership, the Harris County Democratic Party swept the county winning every down-ballot race, flipping the 1st and 14th Court of Appeals, and electing Judge Lina Hidalgo and Commissioner Adrian Garcia — taking control of the Harris County Commissioners Court. In 2020, amidst an unprecedented pandemic, HCDP strengthened its stronghold on Harris County by electing Democrats in every position on the ballot and took back the White House. In addition, over the past four years, HCDP has raised almost $5 million to support the party staff and Democratic elected officials and candidates. HCDP has also hosted high-profile events headlined by DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, former Chair Tom Perez, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretary Hillary Clinton, and several other leaders of the Democratic Party.

“Lillie has led HCDP with dedication and passion. We are grateful for her outstanding work and significant contributions,” said Delilah Agho-Otoghile, Interim HCDP Executive Director. “Although we are sad to see her leave, we know that Lillie will always be a part of our team and will continue to play a significant part in our Democratic party.”

“Regardless of my position or title, I will always wholeheartedly support the Harris County Democratic Party. I look forward to helping onboard the next party chair and to doing everything I can to make sure the party continues to grow and be the best Democratic Party we can be in the Deep Blue Heart of Texas,” Schechter said.

Schechter’s resignation will take effect prior to the expiration of her term. Therefore, precinct chairs will elect the next party chair to fulfill the term. The election will be held via Zoom on June 27, 2021, to determine her successor.