Weekend link dump for June 6

“Someone finally asked restaurant workers why they’re not returning”.
“Gun Church That Worships With AR-15s Bought a 40-Acre Compound in Texas for Its ‘Patriots’”. It’s located near Waco. What could possibly go wrong?
“Specific language about the QAnon conspiracy theory has all but disappeared from mainstream public social media platforms, new research concludes.”
Using blimps to fight climate change by replacing short plane rides.
“Among the unvaccinated in Washington state, for example, the rate for hospitalization and deaths is the same as it was in January, the most virulent month of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
They just don’t make the mark of the Beast like they used to.
What should the military do about seditious nutbag Michael Flynn?
“Meaning you can add “flying killer robots” to your list of plausible fears that science fiction predicted.”
“A ransomware attack against Brazilian meat-packing giant JBS has disrupted production in the U.S., Canada and Australia.”
Don’t act like a hooligan at sporting events. I know it’s been awhile, but surely we all remember this.
“With the coronavirus pandemic receding for every vaccine that reaches an arm, the push by some employers to get people back into offices is clashing with workers who’ve embraced remote work as the new normal.”
“Unfortunately, the trendline of where children are getting vaccinated so far shows an expected but still disappointing development. The same places where adults aren’t getting vaccinated are not seeing children getting vaccinated either, which will only exacerbate the growing discrepancies in the places where the most people are protected from the virus.”
“No one is coming to our rescue, certainly not “history.” Once democracy is gone, it’s gone. It is up to us to protect and preserve it. Right here, right now.”
RIP, Mike Marshall, first relief pitcher to win the Cy Young Award.
“Kraken Lawyer Sues MLB For Violating Atlanta’s Constitutional Right To Host The All Star Game”.
RIP, F. Lee Bailey, criminal defense attorney who represented Patty Hearst, O.J. Simpson, the Boston Strangler, and the army commander at the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam, among others.
“But I have another theory. It’s the thirst. Trump broke the cardinal rule of fame: He made it clear how much he wanted it.”
Sounds like restaurant workers are not returning due to low pay, dependence on tips for a large part of their income, and the fear that another autocrat like Trump will use his great powers to declare a stay at home order, thus destroying their livelihoods.
Re: “Once democracy is gone, it’s gone.”
That’s a silly proposition. Just think Weimar Republic. Failed, gone. Then Federal Republic of Germany after Hitler and defeat in WWII, followed by Allied occupation and US Marshal Plan Aid: Highly successful, economically and politically. Lessons learned and applied.
In-name-only German “Democratic” Republic (GDR): extinct.
Same for Austria: Deutsch-Austria after abdication of Habsburg monarch was unstable and degenerated into excessive partisan conflict and political violence. Nazis even killed autocratic Chancellor Engelbert Dollfuß. Second Republic after WWI and reattainment of independence in 1955: Highly successful, economically and politically.
There are many other examples. Think Hemingway, FOR WHOM THE BELL TOLLS. The fascists won the Spanish Civil War, but eventually Franscisco Franco died, and democracy was re-established, albeit in the form of a constitutional monarchy, rather than a republic.
And then there are all those formerly communist countries in Eastern Europe.
Bottom line: Defy the doomsayers
Regarding the lawfare being used against MLB:
From the article:
“It’s not clear why this filing contains repeated references to the racial demographics of Georgia and Colorado.”
Well, it’s clear enough to me….they’re pointing out the disparate impact, and thus, illegal and unconscionable racism, in the decision to move the game from a majority black area to a majority White area. This racist action of MLB must be vigorously punished so that “this can never happen again (TM).”
https://www.thoughtco.com/disparate-impact-discrimination-4582550
MLB’s overt racism has cost the black people of Atlanta lots of money, and this injustice will not stand. If the blm and DNC want to be on the right side of history, they should be supporting this suit, as should we all.
“Bottom line: Defy the doomsayers”
every one of your examples required a stage in which the nation descended into fascism led by a genocidal dictator.
maybe type less, think more?
With regard to our apparently uber fragile democracy, it’s weird how democracy ever even got started and flourished without all night drive through voting. And the really weird thing about all this hubbub is, since black people can apparently only vote on Sunday, or in the dead of night, and my county has never had such voting…..how have black people been ever been able to vote in my county? It’s a complete mystery. I mean, I’ve seen black people in line with me at the polling place….during the day…..not on Sunday. How is that possible? What manner of sorcery do the black people in my county have?
Maybe what Harris County really needs is some kind of Peace Corps like outreach, where my county’s blacks go and show Harris County blacks how to vote during the day, and not on Sunday. Seems like it would be better to uplift Harris County’s blacks by teaching them how to succeed, vs. continuing to have set aside crutches to keep them helpless. Teach a man to fish vs. giving a man to fish……….
Bill, your stupidity never ceases to amaze me. Your hate of anything not white is getting worse, will you be wearing your pants backward, or was the orange buffoon wearing diapers?
https://a.s.kqed.net/pdf/education/digitalmedia/us-voting-rights-timeline.pdf
Joel: Eureka! … Your are getting there.
Democracy –> fascist regime (as in, Trump rule, after coup) –> Democracy restored.
And don’t forget the mass killings. Pretty high price to pay to learn lessions.
Will we ever learn from history?
Maybe snipe less, read more. But you are now on the right track. Cheers!
Next step: Realization that repetition is *not* inevitable (“required … fascism”). Not so. That’s the essence of the promise of human progress: We can do better, and hopefully we will, with the benefit of being learn by comparison, and from the past.
Meanwhile, the pursuit of advocacy of virtue is being vilified …
And it’s been about 2000 years that we had time to ponder what Cicero had to say about de re publica and related matters.
Bill, can you come up with a rational reason to not have one all night voting day other than “we’ve never done it that way”?
Not surprisingly, making voting easier and more available leads to more people voting. Why would you be opposed to that? You might not have trouble voting with the traditional schedule, but you aren’t everyone, and are not representative of the voting population as a whole.