Threat level down again

Nice.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo on Friday downgraded the county to the yellow COVID-19 threat level, citing improving metrics for the virus here coupled with increasing vaccinations.
“This is an important and encouraging, but still fragile, milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Hidalgo said. “Our community is doing what it needs to do to move the needle in the right direction, but the threat of stalling or moving backwards remains very real.”
Hidalgo urged unvaccinated residents to avoid gatherings over Memorial Day weekend and implored them to get inoculated.
Friday’s move was the second downgrade in two weeks, following months of criticism the threat level had become meaningless as COVID numbers improved and the governor opened the entire state for business.
See here for the previous update. You can complain if you want, but Judge Hidalgo was just following the data and not screwing around with the agreed-upon metrics for the sake of politics. If you want to keep this moving along, go convince your unvaccinated friends and family to get the shot or stay masked up. The path forward has always been simple, the problem has been the unwillingness of too many people to follow it.
Desperate attempt to remain relevant.
News flash, Dora: Nobody cares.
Texans are retaking normalcy on their own. Dora’s cute little danger meter is a lot like the East German leaders announcing a relaxation of emigration restrictions….AFTER the Berlin Wall fell.
The people took the lead, political leaders acknowledged the reality on the ground after the fact. No one is paying attention, to your danger meter, no one cares. Dora might be a good subject for an insurance company commercial. Oh, you woke up early this morning, Dora? No one cares. It’s the same with your danger meter.