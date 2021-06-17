Texas blog roundup for the week of June 14

The Texas Progressive Alliance has no idea hw any of these entries got into this week’s roundup but promises they will all be taken out for next week’s version.

Off the Kuff gives you even more State House electoral data to ponder.

SocraticGadfly offers up his latest installment on what you didn’t know you didn’t know about Glenn Greenwald, with the still-needed reminder that Glenn never has been, is not today, and never will be, a leftist in any way, shape or form.

===================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Bloggess tells how she is learning to use the preferred pronouns for her non-binary child.

Sanford Nowlin has the Louie Gohmert news you need.

Grits for Breakfast wonders what will happen to all those old convictions for unlicensed carrying of a weapon.

Reform Austin tries to shine a light on the Legislature’s lack of transparency.

Catherine Wendlandt disputes a map that claims Houston is not in the South.

Related Posts: