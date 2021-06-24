Texas blog roundup for the week of June 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes everyone has a nice and not-too-scorchingly-hot summer solstice as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff introduces you to median districts and shows how they have changed over the course of this decade.

SocraticGadfly says we need some climate radicalism, which we’re not getting, in the battle against climate change.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The ACLU of Texas shows you 15 ways that the lives of Texans will be impacted as a result of the recent legislative session.

Texas Monthly produced its biennial Best and Worst Legislators list.

Lisa Gray installed rooftop solar panels so you could learn from her experience.

Steve Vladeck observes that you can’t evaluate the Supreme Court’s term without also considering the “shadow docket”.

Kimiya Factory tells why she celebrates Juneteenth.

Mike Hixenbaugh reviews a few of the other bills Greg Abbott vetoed.

Related Posts: