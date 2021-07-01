Texas blog roundup for the week of June 28

The Texas Progressive Alliance hopes we are hearing the last breaths of the filibuster as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff discusses a couple of polls that show no great love for what the Republicans have been doing lately.

SocraticGadfly puts on his sports hat and drops three NBA stories. First, he salutes the Mavs for hiring Jason Kidd. Second, he says the Sixers need to trade Ben Simmons. Third, he says shut up Scottie Pippen.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Grits for Breakfast calls Greg Abbott’s vetoes “a final punch in the nose for the bipartisan criminal justice reform movement”.

Space City Weather previews the 2021 hurricane season.

The San Antonio Report presents the results of a four-month investigation into the root cause of February’s winter storm crisis.

The Texas Observer explains why title insurance in Texas is a total scam.

Mean Green Cougar Red ponders an expanded college football playoff.

