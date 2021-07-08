Texas blog roundup for the week of July 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes everyone a thoughtful and reflective Independence Day week as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff took a first look at how State Rep districts have changed over the last decade.

SocraticGadfly took a deep and supportive dive into Zeynep Tufekci’s set of pieces saying we need to look seriously at the possibility of a lab leak in Wuhan.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The 19th profiles two leaders of the Democratic legislative walkout over voter suppression, Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Gina Hinojosa.

The Texas Living Waters Project warns that we need to stop over-irrigating our lawns.

Texas 2036 has three takeaways from the 2021 STAAR test results.

The Dallas Observer updates us on the latest assault on free speech being committed by Collin College trustees.

Robert Rivard reviews our state’s long history of suppressing the vote.

Scott Braddock examines Dan Patrick’s deep and abiding convictions about “freedom of speech”.

Related Posts: