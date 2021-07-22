Texas blog roundup for the week of July 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance is cheering on the quorum-breaking legislators as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has plenty to say about Quorum Break 2, the sequel.

SocraticGadfly saw the new Pentagon report and took a DEEP dive into why aliens are NOT visiting planet Earth.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Ed Espinoza lays out four possible scenarios for the legislative Dems.

Mandy Giles unpacks her adjectives.

The Dallas Observer reports on a town in Collin County that had its first ever Pride parade, and took steps to prevent second one.

Michael Li finds plenty of things Congress can do about extreme gerrymandering.

Jessica Husemen goes behind the scenes with the quorum-busting Democratic legislators.

Ed Espinoza ponders where the Dems go from here.

