July 2021 campaign finance reports: HCC

Last but not least, we have the HCC Trustees, three of whom are on this year’s ballot. HCC trustees serve six-year terms, so one-third of them are up each time around.

Monica Flores Richart – Dist 1

Rhonda Skillern-Jones – Dist 2

Adriana Tamez – Dist 3

Reagan Flowers – Dist 4

Robert Glaser – Dist 5

John Hansen – Dist 6

Cynthia Lenton-Gary – Dist 7

Eva Loredo – Dist 8

Pretta VanDible Stallworth – Dist 9

Dist Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand

==========================================================

3 Tamez 0 127 0 2,694

6 Hansen 0 0 5,000 8,136

8 Loredo 0 76 7,000 2,731

1 Richart 0 0 0 2,608

2 S-Jones 0 198 0 27

4 Flowers 12,895 1,824 0 13,410

5 Glaser 0 0 5,000 8,292

7 Lenton-Gary 0 0 0 0

9 Stallworth 0 0 0 0

As with HISD, the table is separated by those who are on the ballot and those who are not. The search tool for their reports does include non-incumbent candidates when they are present, but at least as of when I checked there weren’t any. I’m told there’s at least one potential opponent for someone out there now, and I’m sure someone will post a link in the comments as they did for the HISD reports. I don’t have a good way of knowing about that situation, so I just limit myself to what I can reasonably know, and that’s who has filed what. (*)

And that means just the incumbents, and what they have filed doesn’t amount to much. Not a big surprise, as HCC trustee races are among the lowest-dollar races out there. Other than Reagan Flowers, no one raised a dime this past period. I’m sure things will look different on the 30-day reports, but for now this is what you’ve got. And that completes our tour of the July finance reports. Hope you’ve enjoyed it.

(*) As before, I should take this opportunity to note that I can claim some measure of credit for these reports being publicly available at all. Someday, when I am asked what I managed to do with my life, I will be able to include that on the ledger.

