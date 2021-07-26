July 2021 campaign finance reports: Congress

It’s July, and that means its campaign finance report season. I’m going to do a tour through the finance reports as I have done before, beginning with Congressional reports. I have posted reports from January 2021, which is the completion of the 2020 cycle, and the October 2020 reports, which gave a look back on that cycle and the 2018 cycle, but these are the first reports I’ve posted from the 2022 cycle, not counting the CD06 special election. Because we’re in that weird pre-redistricting period, when no one knows what districts will be where, there’s not a lot of new candidate activity. The list of mostly incumbents below will likely change over time, but for now here are some reports that may be of interest.

Dan Crenshaw – CD02

Van Taylor – CD03

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Morgan Luttrell – CD08

Mike McCaul – CD10

Vicente Gonzalez – CD15

Monica de la Cruz Hernandez – CD15

Chip Roy – CD21

Troy Nehls – CD22

Matthew Berg – CD22

Tony Gonzales – CD23

John Lira – CD23

Beth Van Duyne – CD24

Derrik Gay – CD24

John Carter – CD31

Donna Imam – CD31

Colin Allred – CD32

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ 02 Crenshaw 5,184,216 3,143,696 0 3,893,234 03 Taylor 1,137,073 250,293 0 909,277 07 Fletcher 1,225,493 182,475 0 1,104,114 08 Luttrell 461,429 12,672 0 448,757 10 McCaul 745,285 260,682 0 492,336 15 Gonzalez 607,467 454,132 0 1,523,826 15 Hernandez 438,341 218,901 0 226,945 21 Roy 678,470 385,959 0 756,093 22 Nehls 312,512 112,897 0 218,821 22 Berg 113,753 41,564 5,100 72,189 23 Gonzales 1,088,487 331,330 0 788,516 23 Lira 100,789 49,833 0 50,955 24 Van Duyne 1,084,713 296,053 0 857,070 24 Gay 31 Carter 429,329 216,023 0 413,711 31 Imam 7,682 0 0 7,682 32 Allred 1,216,765 329,397 0 1,046,790

Couple of things. I’m including Republicans here mostly because there just aren’t that many reports of interest otherwise. That will likely change later, but for now this is what I’ve got. I’ve no idea what districts will be of interest this cycle yet, but we know these were all of interest last time. CD08 is an open seat, and as you can see there’s a candidate who has established a presence to note. CD34 is also an open seat, but as yet no one has filed a report with anything of substance. There are a couple of Democrats filing reports in CD30, where longtime Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson may or may not step down – she’s had challengers in most of the last few cycles, but no one has come close to really threatening her.

So far there are announced Democrats in four districts that were competitive in 2018 and 2020, and will likely be at least somewhat competitive in 2022. Derrik Gay and Donna Imam, who was the CD31 challenger in 2020, entered late enough in the cycle to not have anything to report. I find it somewhat heartening that even without knowing what the districts will look like, Matthew Berg and John Lira started out with totals over $100K; as you recall, almost no Dem challengers raised as much as $100K for the entire 2012 cycle. We’ve come a long way from that. That said, freshman incumbents Tony Gonzales and Beth Van Duyne are not taking their upcoming challenges lightly.

Along with the now-open CD34, CD15 was unexpectedly close in 2020, and the challenger from that cycle is back for another crack at it. Monica de la Cruz Hernandez raised some decent money, but incumbent Vicente Gonzalez maintains a strong lead in cash on hand. For all of the districts with two candidates, I listed the incumbent first.

Not much else to say here. Given when we’ll get the apportionment data, and assuming we’ll have the redistricting-oriented special session in September as expected, we probably won’t get a feel for who’s running for what until the Q4 reports come in next January. There will probably be some further announcements before then, and there’s always the possibility than an incumbent will choose to step down, but everything is written in pencil until we know what the new districts – including the two extra ones – look like.

UPDATE : This was drafted before State Rep. Michelle Beckley announced her intent to run in CD24. Her July report from the TEC is here – she reports $25K on hand, with her ability to raise funds limited by being in session for most of the year. Also, there is now a candidate in CD10, but he announced in July, so we won’t see a report from him until Q3.

Related Posts: