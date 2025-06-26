Texas blog roundup for the week of June 23

The Texas Progressive Alliance strongly opposes the illegal bombing of Iran as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff rounds up a bunch of coverage on Flock, the automated license plate reader that could be the surveillance tech of any autocrat’s dreams.

SocraticGadfly talked about Donald Trump and foreign policy incoherence, along with Tulsi Gabbard and opportunism-cum-hypocrisy.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project urged Houstonians to contact far-right Houston Councilmember Twila Carter. Ms. Carter said the peaceful No Kings protest should be avoided while at same time she supports the Republicans attacking democracy.

=============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris shows how protest activity in 2025 is higher than it was at this point in 2017.

Olivia Julianna sees a turning point in the culture wars.

City of Yes wonders where the people are in downtown Fort Worth.

Law Dork analyzes SCOTUS’ terrible decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on gender affirming care for minors.

The Texas Signal reports from a recent Dem strategy session.

The Bloggess found a secret room in their new house.

