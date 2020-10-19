October 2020 campaign finance reports: Congress

This is it, the last quarterly finance report roundup for the cycle. It’s been quite the time, hasn’t it? Let’s do this and see where we are as voting continues. The January 2019 roundup is here, which closed out the 2017-18 election cycle, the April 2019 report is here, the July 2019 report is here, the October 2019 report is here, the January 2020 report is here, the April 2020 report is here, and the July 2020 report is here. For comparison, the January 2018 report is here, the April 2018 report is here, and the July 2018 report is here. The FEC summary page for Congress is here and for the Senate is here.

MJ Hegar – Senate

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Colin Allred – CD32

Hank Gilbert – CD01

Sima Ladjevardian – CD02

Lulu Seikaly – CD03

Stephen Daniel – CD06

Elizabeth Hernandez – CD08

Mike Siegel – CD10

Adrienne Bell – CD14

Rick Kennedy – CD17

Wendy Davis – CD21

Sri Kulkarni – CD22

Gina Ortiz Jones – CD23

Candace Valenzuela – CD24

Julie Oliver – CD25

Carol Ianuzzi – CD26

Donna Imam – CD31

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Hegar 20,579,453 12,121,009 0 8,505,926 07 Fletcher 5,673,282 4,115,705 0 1,599,643 32 Allred 5,060,556 3,477,172 0 1,686,828 01 Gilbert 595,890 321,193 50,000 274,697 02 Ladjevardian 3,102,882 2,373,600 50,000 729,282 03 Seikaly 1,143,345 580,360 3,000 562,985 06 Daniel 558,679 396,453 0 162,225 08 Hernandez 10 Siegel 1,994,611 1,712,734 0 285,368 14 Bell 226,601 196,623 0 35,078 17 Kennedy 190,229 161,093 8,103 30,563 21 Davis 7,917,557 6,035,908 0 1,881,649 22 Kulkarni 4,663,288 2,941,745 0 1,749,310 23 Jones 5,893,413 3,877,366 0 2,107,566 24 Valenzuela 3,589,295 2,601,580 0 987,715 25 Oliver 1,599,523 1,102,297 2,644 497,225 26 Ianuzzi 129,145 91,293 53,335 37,852 31 Imam 1,000,764 620,512 0 380,251

These totals are just off the charts. Remember how in the 2018 cycle I was freaking out as one candidate after another topped $100K? Here we have nine challengers to incumbent Republicans that have topped one million, with the tenth-place challenger still exceeding $500K. For that matter, nine out of those ten outraised their opponents in the quarter, though several still trail in total raised and/or cash on hand. I’ve run out of synonyms for “unprecedented”. All this is without accounting for DCCC and other PAC money being spent. Who could have imagined this even as recently as 2016?

The one question mark is with the incumbent Dems, as both Rep. Lizzie Fletcher and Rep. Colin Allred were outraised for the quarter. Both took in over $1.2 million apiece, so it’s not like they slacked, and they both maintain a cash on hand lead while having spent more. I don’t know what to make of that, but I’m not terribly worried about it. Republican money has to go somewhere.

MJ Hegar raised $13.5 million this quarter, and there’s some late PAC money coming in on her behalf. I wish she had been able to raise more earlier, and I wish some of the excess millions that are going to (very good!) Senate candidates in much smaller and less expensive states had come to her instead, but she’s got what she needs to compete, and she’s got a competitive race at the top of the ticket helping her, too. We don’t have a Senate race in 2022, and someone will get to run against Ted Cruz in 2024. All I can say is I hope some folks are thinking about that now, and taking some initial steps to build on what Beto and MJ have done before them.

I don’t have a whole lot to say otherwise, because these numbers speak for themselves. I mean, remember when we were a little worried about the ability of candidates like Lulu Seikaly and Julie Oliver and Donna Imam to raise enough money? Seems like a long time ago now.

Let me end with a thought about the future. Will what we saw in 2018 and 2020 carry forward? 2022 is the first post-redistricting election, so with new districts and the likelihood of some open seats, there should be plenty of action. We did see a fair amount of cash being raised in 2012, after all. If there are many more Dem incumbents, it’s for sure there will be more money flowing in. We’ll have to see how many competitive races there are beyond that. What I do know is that we have definitively proven that this can be done, that quality candidates can be found and they will be supported. We had the power, and we figured out how to use it. Hard to believe that will go away.

Related Posts: