July 2020 campaign finance reports: Congress

Congratulations, everyone. Not only have we made it to the other side of another quarterly reporting period, we have also successfully navigated the primary runoffs. My next quarterly finance report post for Congress will thus be shorter, as this is the last time the folks who did not win their runoffs will be listed. So let’s get on with it already. The January 2019 roundup is here, which closed out the 2017-18 election cycle, the April 2019 report is here, the July 2019 report is here, the October 2019 report is here, the January 2020 report is here, and the April 2020 report is here. For comparison, the January 2018 report is here, the April 2018 report is here, and the July 2018 report is here. The FEC summary page for Congress is here and for the Senate is here.

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Hegar 6,605,966 5,751,355 0 902,092 Sen West 1,867,804 1,689,538 258,103 178,265 07 Fletcher 4,384,162 978,573 0 3,453,656 32 Allred 3,801,649 924,378 0 2,980,715 01 Gilbert 245,146 96,526 50,000 148,619 02 Ladjevardian 1,674,680 1,129,634 50,000 545,046 03 Seikaly 409,531 370,312 3,000 39,219 03 McCaffity 507,661 441,938 0 65,723 06 Daniel 328,097 243,191 0 84,906 08 Hernandez 10 Siegel 917,771 756,306 0 164,956 10 Gandhi 1,276,854 1,200,742 0 76,112 14 Bell 103,734 81,576 0 11,247 17 Kennedy 97,859 87,125 11,953 12,161 17 Jaramillo 21,246 17,942 0 3,303 21 Davis 4,467,270 1,536,995 0 2,930,275 22 Kulkarni 2,530,971 1,352,948 0 1,205,791 23 Jones 4,133,598 1,215,227 0 3,009,888 24 Valenzuela 1,119,403 1,008,739 0 110,664 24 Olson 1,667,400 1,417,247 20,000 250,153 25 Oliver 681,850 591,851 2,644 89,999 26 Ianuzzi 84,645 66,691 46,050 17,954 31 Mann 372,445 353,802 44,500 20,080 31 Imam 449,274 407,175 0 42,099

First things first, any worries about fundraising capacity in these brutally awful times have been assuaged. The totals speak for themselves, but let’s go into some detail anyway. Basically, the candidate in nearly every race of interest is ahead of their 2018 pace, often by a lot. Let me put this in another table to quantify:

Dist Year Candidate Raised Cash ============================================== 02 2018 Litton 843,045 407,674 02 2020 Ladjevardian 1,674,680 545,046 03 2018 Burch 153,559 19,109 03 2020 Seikaly 409,531 39,219 06 2018 Sanchez 358,960 67,772 06 2020 Daniel 328,097 84,906 10 2018 Siegel 171,955 46,852 10 2020 Siegel 917,771 164,956 21 2018 Kopser 1,594,724 364,365 21 2020 Davis 4,467,270 2,930,275 22 2018 Kulkarni 405,169 89,434 22 2020 Kulkarni 2,530,971 1,205,791 23 2018 Ortiz Jones 2,256,366 1,150,851 23 2020 Ortiz Jones 4,133,598 3,009,888 24 2018 McDowell 61,324 28,091 24 2020 Valenzuela 1,119,403 110,664 25 2018 Oliver 199,047 78,145 25 2020 Oliver 681,850 89,999 31 2020 Hegar 1,618,359 867,266 31 2020 Imam 449,274 42,099

With the exception of CD31, where no one has come close to MJ Hegar (who as the US Senate nominee may help boost turnout in this district anyway), and CD06, where Stephen Daniel is a pinch behind Jana Sanchez in fundraising (but also a pinch ahead in cash on hand), each nominee is substantially better off this time around. Todd Litton, Joe Kopser, and the original version of Gina Ortiz Jones were all strong fundraisers, and they’ve all been blown out of the water this year. Mike Siegel, Sri Kulkarni, and Julie Oliver have all greatly outpaced themselves. I will maintain that we might have won CD24 in 2018 if we’d had a candidate who could raise money; that’s very much not a problem this year. Lulu Seikaly is well ahead of Lori Burch, who was herself quite a pleasant surprise in CD03.

There are still things to address. Seikaly, Siegel, and Valenzuela all needed to spend a bunch of money in the extended runoffs, and thus need to build up cash with less time to do it. Given their records so far, I’m not too worried about it. Both Jana Sanchez and 2018 Julie Oliver had May runoffs to win, so their modest cash on hand totals were understandable, but Stephen Daniel and 2020 Julie Oliver were both March winners, so I don’t understand why they’ve been spending as much as they have at this point. I hope that isn’t a problem. Donna Imam is not going to approach Hegar’s fundraising prowess, but she alone among the crowd in CD31 seemed to have some capacity for the task, so maybe she’ll at least make up some ground.

The big difference is that there isn’t a juggernaut Senate campaign, which was a boost to downballot candidates in 2018, this time around. On the other hand, we do have a Presidential campaign, which is already airing ads, and we have the DNC airing ads, and we have the DCCC, which has added CD02 to its already-long target list (though they may have dropped CD31 by now). Point being, there will be plenty of other money invested that will help with these races, directly or indirectly.

So overall, a pretty rosy picture, and the financial resources to support the notion that a whole lot of seats are actually in play. Remember how I spent much of the 2018 cycle talking about how there never used to be any Congressional money raised in Texas, outside of CD23? The world is in flames, but that one small part of the Before Times, I don’t miss.

Last but not least, a brief shoutout to Hank Gilbert, playing the part of Dayna Steele in this cycle – a great candidate and a swell human being in an absolute no-hope district against a terrible incumbent who is raising a surprising amount of money. If doing good and being good were all it took, Hank would be in the top tier of next year’s freshman class. Maybe someday we’ll live in that world. Godspeed, Hank.

