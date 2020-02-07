January 2020 campaign finance reports: Congress

The big ones for this cycle the Q4 2019 Congressional finance reports. For the last time, we have new candidates joining the list, and a couple of folks dropping out. Let’s do the thing and see where we are going into 2020. The January 2019 roundup is here, which closed out the 2017-18 election cycle, the April 2019 report is here, the July 2019 report is here, and the October 2020 report is here. For comparison, the October 2017 report is here. The FEC summary page for Congress is here and for the Senate is here.

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Hegar 3,225,842 2,269,671 0 1,003,653 Sen Bell 318,983 310,983 0 8,000 Sen Edwards 807,478 476,485 30,000 330,993 Sen West 956,593 430,887 202,162 525,706 Sen T-Ramirez 807,023 577,782 0 229,240 Sen Hernandez 7,551 7,295 0 3,891 Sen Ocegueda 5,773 5,273 5,600 500 Sen Cooper 4,716 2,598 41 -660 Sen Foster 6,957 5,604 0 1,353 Sen Garcia 10,000 6,058 22,844 3,941 Sen Love 31,533 27,610 0 3,922 07 Fletcher 2,339,444 544,518 0 1,836,992 32 Allred 2,370,113 555,774 0 1,917,783 28 Cuellar 1,530,976 1,140,095 0 2,935,884 28 Cisneros 982,031 366,588 0 615,442 01 Gilbert 107,625 21,733 50,000 85,891 02 Cardnell 284,514 193,910 0 90,603 02 Olsen 29,141 24,271 11,037 4,870 02 Ladjevardian 407,781 30,035 0 377,746 03 McCaffity 267,288 54,939 0 212,348 03 Do 17,815 17,523 0 291 03 Seikaly 109,870 43,518 3,000 66,351 06 Daniel 148,655 128,989 0 19,665 08 Hernandez 08 Jones 4,250 2,698 1,910 1,552 10 Siegel 451,917 303,847 10,000 151,560 10 Gandhi 786,107 335,354 0 450,752 10 Hutcheson 750,981 295,404 0 455,577 14 Bell 84,724 71,740 0 16,061 17 Kennedy 48,623 38,593 11,953 11,457 17 Foster 17 Jaramillo 14,280 163 0 14,116 21 Leeder 29,112 25,444 9,475 3,662 21 Davis 1,850,589 635,794 18,493 1,214,794 22 Kulkarni 1,149,783 515,958 0 661,592 22 Moore 142,528 141,373 38,526 1,154 22 Reed 142,458 104,196 0 38,261 23 Ortiz Jones 2,481,192 544,523 3,024 2,028,187 23 Abuabara 23 Escuder 8,454 2,985 0 926 23 Madrid 23 Valdez 24 McDowell 67,351 73,140 0 7,531 24 Olson 861,905 357,238 20,000 504,667 24 Valenzuela 333,007 191,231 33,956 141,776 24 Biggan 62,887 58,333 27,084 4,554 24 Fleming 16,813 16,414 300 398 24 Vega 24 Fletcher 122,427 35,099 823 87,327 25 Oliver 325,091 195,265 2,644 129,826 25 Sloan 136,461 54,257 0 82,204 26 Ianuzzi 72,607 56,912 42,195 15,695 26 Pruneda 30,117 15,546 16,000 16,935 31 Mann 170,759 126,616 0 45,580 31 Jangigian 36,127 27,383 14,681 8,743 31 Hanke 46,390 35,111 0 11,278 31 Imam 207,531 20,461 100,000 187,070 31 Grimes 15,300 0 0 15,300 31 Young 50,939 14,430 0 36,508

In the Senate primary, there’s MJ Hegar and there’s everyone else. Her totals above understate her lead in the money race, because VoteVets will be spending on her candidacy as well. I would have thought Royce West would have raised more, and I thought Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez might have done better as well, but here we are. I do think the eventual nominee will be able to raise plenty of money, and will likely get some national help as well. For sure, we know Hegar is on the DSCC’s list; whether that transfers to someone else if she falls short remains to be seen.

I’ve expressed some skepticism about Jessica Cisneros in her primary against incumbent Henry Cuellar, but she’s proven she can raise money – in fact, she outraised him for this quarter, though obviously Cuellar still has a big cash on hand advantage. I can’t say I’ve ever been enthusiastic about her candidacy – she seemed awfully green at the beginning, and as someone who had moved back to Laredo to run this race she didn’t strike me as the kind of candidate that could give him a serious challenge. But man, Cuellar is a jackass, and I’m sure that’s helped her in the fundraising department. He’s also now got some national money coming in, which suggests at least a little case of the nerves. This is the marquee race that’s not in Harris County for me, though I will reiterate what I said before about taking out Cuellar versus taking out Eddie Lucio.

Sima Ladjevardian made a big splash in CD02, and around the same time as her announcement of her Q4 haul the DCCC put CD02 on its target list, adding it to the six other seats (CDs 10, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 31) that were already there. I assume the two are related, though Elisa Cardnell keeps chugging along.

Even though there was a long history of Democratic challengers to Republican Congressmen not raising any money, we all got used to the idea of our candidates breaking records and putting up very impressive totals in 2018. Look at the January 2019 summary that I linked to above, which adds it up for the cycle. Even candidates in completely non-competitive districts were topping $100K, even $200K or more. So maybe some of the totals you see here have you a bit jaded, like “oh, sure, we can raise money now, we’re good at that now”. If that’s what you’re thinking – and I don’t blame you, I feel that way too – I invite you to look back at the January 2018 summary, which is the point in time from that cycle that we’re in now. Look in particular at CDs 03, 10, 22, and 24, where candidates this time around have in some cases done better by an order of magnitude than their counterparts – who in some cases were themselves – did two years ago. Look at Julie Oliver in CD25 – she hadn’t even cracked $20K at this point in 2018. We are in such a different world now.

I could go down the list and look at all the race, but you can see the totals. There are no surprises here, in the sense that the candidates you’d expect to do well are indeed doing very well. Only CD31 is underperforming, at least relative to the other districts, but Christine Mann has stepped it up a bit and Donna Imam is willing to throw some of her own money in the pot. With the DCCC jumping into CD02, we’ve already expanded the field, and with the numbers so far it will be easy to expand it further. If this all still feels a little weird to you, I get it. Things were the way they were for a long time. They’re not that way any more, and I for one am glad to adjust to that.

