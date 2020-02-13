Texas blog roundup for the week of February 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance knows the state of the union is very much under threat as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the Q4 2019 campaign finance reports for Texas Democratic Congressional candidates.

Dos Centavos presented his Stace Slate for the primary.

SocraticGadfly looked at the recently ended impeachment process and talked about why it failed politically.



And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The TSTA Blog notes that public school principals don’t have private jets.

The Texas Signal ponders the rise of Michael Bloomberg and his Presidential campaign in the state.

Better Texas Blog connects income inequality with the decline in union membership.

Sanford Nowlin reviews the state of election integrity.

Stephen Young reminds you not to believe a word Trump or his sycophants say about health care and health insurance.

